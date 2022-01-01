Go
Kane's Donuts

Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM

No reviews yet

90 Oliver Street

Boston, MA 02110

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chocolate Glazed$3.25
Our rich chocolate cake-style donut gets bathed with our signature honey glaze. Scrumptious and satisfying.
Butter Crunch$3.50
Made in both a cake- and yeast-style variety, each is dipped in our signature honey glaze and hand-rolled in toasted coconut for crunchy, buttery goodness.
Maple Bacon$3.75
There are others…and there’s ours. We top our airy yeast donut with a Vermont maple syrup frosting and cover it (#WeMeanCoverIt) with rough-chopped, cherrywood-smoked bacon. No two look the same. Each is as delicious as the next.
Maine Blueberry$3.50
Bursting with Maine blueberries, we finish this treat with a coating of our signature honey glaze for just the right sweetness.
Jelly$3.50
Our fluffy yeast donut is filled with real black raspberry jelly and smothered in our sig-nature honey glaze. (#KanesFunFact: We’ve used the same jelly recipe since 1955! #IfItAintBroke)
Boston Cream$3.50
Often imitated but never duplicated, our version of this classic has stood the test of time since 1955 and still reigns supreme. We fill our airy yeast donut with Bavarian crème and top it with a simple yet perfectly balanced homemade chocolate frosting. Not too sweet; jusssst right.
Honey-Dip$3.25
Our award-winning signature dessert since 1955—and ranked by Travel+ Leisure as one of the country’s top-10!—this perfect donut is drenched in our signature honey glaze. (And, yes…it contains real honey. That’s what helped us win!)
Strawberry Frosted$3.50
A year-round fan favorite: We blanket our light yeast donut with strawberry frosting made with robust (real!) strawberries.
Crème Brûlée$3.95
An original Kane’s creation since 2006, we fill our puffy brioche donut shell with vanilla-bean custard and blanket it (thick!) with our signature honey glaze. Then, we hand-torch each donut to caramelized perfection. Soft, creamy, crunchy…delicious. A Kane’s fan favorite.
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

90 Oliver Street, Boston MA 02110

