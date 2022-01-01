Go
Toast

Kang's Boba House

Please enjoy the authentic Japanese ramen! We'll text you when your order is ready to pick up!

2221 N Ocoee St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Paitan (Chicken)
Shoyu (Soy Sauce)
Shio (Savory Salt)
Miso (Soy Bean)
Tonkotsu (Pork)
Milk Tea
Black Tea
See full menu

Location

2221 N Ocoee St

Cleveland TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Deli Boys

No reviews yet

We don't serve fast food....we serve food as fast as we can. Our food is made fresh daily and meals are prepared when ordered. Please allow us time during busy hours. Serving Sandwiches, Salads, Quinoa Bowls, Poke, Mashed Bowls, Hot Dogs, Sides, Kids Meals
***Gluten-Free, Vegetarian and Vegan Options available***

El Cazador Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

VFW Post 2598

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rafael's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Order Online @ Rafaelscleveland9@.com / Make account & Get up to 10% OFF on Your First Order / Text RAFAELS at 33733 for Link / You can also download our App To Order

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston