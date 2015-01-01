Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Bryan
  • /
  • Kanji Sushi - 4115 Lake Atlas Dr, Ste 310
Main picView gallery

Kanji Sushi - 4115 Lake Atlas Dr, Ste 310

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

Lake Atlas Dr

Bryan, TX 77807

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

Lake Atlas Dr, Bryan TX 77807

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gate 12 Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 46
1770 George Bush Dr West College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - College Station
orange star4.5 • 7,885
4309 Wellborn Road Bryan, TX 77801
View restaurantnext
Burger Mojo 2
orange starNo Reviews
2052 Holleman Dr W College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Mo's Irish Pub - College Station
orange starNo Reviews
1025 University Dr Ste 101 College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ
orange star3.8 • 215
3610 S College Ave Bryan, TX 77801
View restaurantnext
Harvest Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bryan

Fat Shack - College Station
orange star4.5 • 7,885
4309 Wellborn Road Bryan, TX 77801
View restaurantnext
The Village
orange star4.5 • 1,345
210 W 26th St Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Hot Dogs & Wings Etc
orange star4.4 • 883
310 N Texas Ave Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Longhorn Tavern Steakhouse - Bryan (OLD)
orange star4.3 • 850
201 E 24th St Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Carney's Pub and Grill - 3410 S College Ave
orange star4.5 • 668
3410 S College Ave Bryan, TX 77801
View restaurantnext
Rx Pizza - Downtown Bryan
orange star4.2 • 206
200 W 26th St Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext