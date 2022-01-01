Go
Toast

Kanji Goose Creek

Goose Creek Location

119 Plantation North Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

White Sauce$0.75
Any 2 Rolls$11.95
Steak Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Fried Spring Rolls$5.95
Any 3 Rolls$15.95
Chicken Potstickers$5.95
Crispy Wonton$6.25
Hib Steak$15.95
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Hib Steak Shrimp$16.95

Location

119 Plantation North Boulevard

Goose Creek SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sirinna’s Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Authentic and Delicious Thai Food! "Come in and enjoy"!

Gilligan’s of Goose Creek

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe

No reviews yet

We’re on a mission to get healthy, delicious, and fresh food in the hands of people everywhere. We believe fresh food can taste great and be convenient. We also strive to provide an entire experience – from our vibrant menu options to the exciting flavors, we have a mission to wake up taste buds everywhere and deliver on a World Class Customer Service Level!

La Mixteca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston