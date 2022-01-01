Go
Kanji West Ashley image
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Kanji West Ashley

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:50 PM

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1

Charleston, SC 29407

Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice.Green Pepper&Onion
White Sauce$0.75
Any 3 Rolls$16.95
Hib Chicken$15.75
Serve with Fried Rice
Crispy Wonton$6.95
Spicy Mayo$0.75
Any 2 Rolls$13.95
Fried Spring Rolls$6.25
Vegetables
Mongolian Beef Bowl$11.50
Sliced Beef,Stir Fried With Onins&agreed Onion In Chili Garlic Sauce
Chicken Potstickers$6.25

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:50 pm

