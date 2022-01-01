Go
Consumer picView gallery

Kanji North Charleston

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5060 Dorchester Rd

North Charleston, SC 29418

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

5060 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston SC 29418

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Callao - 5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200
orange starNo Reviews
5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200 North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
The Jamaican Jerk Hut
orange starNo Reviews
5093 Dorchester Road North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Seasons Of Tokyo Tanger Outlet
orange starNo Reviews
4948 Centre Pointe Dr # 105 North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Manny's Mediterranean Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3032 W. Montague Ave N. Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Sportsbook - at Tanger Outlets
orange starNo Reviews
4950 centre pointe drive ste 166 north charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Carolina Crab House - Tanger
orange starNo Reviews
4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146 North Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Charleston

Holy City Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,324
1021 Aragon Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Tsunami North Charleston
orange star4.4 • 1,184
8530 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurantnext
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
orange star4.7 • 739
4438 Spruill ave north charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
orange star4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Beyond Waffles - 4626 Dorchester Road
orange star4.1 • 81
4626 Dorchester Road North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near North Charleston

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kanji North Charleston

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston