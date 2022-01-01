Kan Kiin - 201 Southgate Avenue
Open today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
201 Southgate Avenue, Daly City CA 94015
