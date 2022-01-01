Kannapolis restaurants you'll love

Go
Kannapolis restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kannapolis

Kannapolis's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Food Trucks
Scroll right

Must-try Kannapolis restaurants

Chophouse 101 image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chophouse 101

101 West Ave, Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (140 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chophouse Bowl Dinner$10.00
Choice of meat, romaine lettuce, rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing
Grilled Salmon$17.00
Buttery and rich, topped with our own butter sauce
Ribeye Steak (12oz)$23.00
Juiciest of all steaks, rich mellow flavor, our steak lovers favorite
More about Chophouse 101
Journeymen’s bar and grill image

 

Journeymen’s bar and grill

3399 Cloverleaft Parkway, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Apprentice Burger$13.99
Our Classic All American Burger 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and red Onion on a warm Brioche Bun.
10CT Wings (All Same)$15.99
Jumbo Fresh Cut Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
Philly Supreme$12.99
The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled peppers, onions, mushroom and your choice of cheese.
More about Journeymen’s bar and grill
Grounds & Vine Cafe image

 

Grounds & Vine Cafe

6001 Gateway Center Dr, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican Street Corn Flatbread$11.00
Grilled Mexican corn topped with queso fresco and spicy white sauce
Caprese Salad$8.00
Layered Fresh Mozzerella with delicious vine ripened, red tomatoes drizzled with balsmic glaze.
Cuban Sandwich$10.25
Pannini style artisan ham, shredded smoked pork, swiss chesse with sweet and spicy pickles on artisan ciabatta
More about Grounds & Vine Cafe
El Amigo image

 

El Amigo

1776 S. Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz Con
Your choice of grilled meat sautéed with onions, broccoli and zucchini. Served on a bed of rice and topped with cheese sauce.
Chico California Burrito
A burrito filled with your choice of meat as well as
refried beans, rice. Topped with cheese sauce, fresh
pico de gallo and guacamole.
Choripollo$11.00
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with Mexican chorizo
and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice
and refried beans.
More about El Amigo
Main pic

 

Old Armor Brewery

101 West Ave, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Potato Skins$8.00
Baked potato halves filled with crumbled bacon, shredded cheeses and served with sour cream and green onion
Coconut Shrimp$13.00
More about Old Armor Brewery
Restaurant banner

 

Coach's - Kannapolis

2461 Wonder Drive Northeast, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheddar Burger$10.49
Tarheel Burger$10.49
Sirloin Steak$14.29
More about Coach's - Kannapolis
Restaurant banner

 

FLYIN' BUFFALO

: 802 Sloop Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28083, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LARGE CHICKEN FRITTER WITH SIDE$7.99
CHICKEN FRITTERS DIPPED IN YOUR CHOICE OF WING SAUCE. SERVED WITH ONE SIDE CHOICE
SUPREME STEAK SUB$7.99
SUB ROLL WITH SIRLOIN STEAK, GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED MUSHROOMS, AND GRILLED GREEN PEPPERS, MAYO, AND PROVOLONE
CHEESE STEAK SUB$6.99
SIRLOIN STEAK ON A SUB ROLL, WITH MAYO AND PROVOLONE CHEESE
More about FLYIN' BUFFALO
Restaurant banner

 

REBUILDING - Coach's Neighborhood Grill - Kannapolis

2461 Wonder Drive Northeast, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about REBUILDING - Coach's Neighborhood Grill - Kannapolis

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kannapolis

Quesadillas

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Kannapolis to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston