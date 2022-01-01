Kannapolis restaurants you'll love
More about Chophouse 101
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Chophouse 101
101 West Ave, Kannapolis
|Popular items
|Chophouse Bowl Dinner
|$10.00
Choice of meat, romaine lettuce, rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing
|Grilled Salmon
|$17.00
Buttery and rich, topped with our own butter sauce
|Ribeye Steak (12oz)
|$23.00
Juiciest of all steaks, rich mellow flavor, our steak lovers favorite
More about Journeymen’s bar and grill
Journeymen’s bar and grill
3399 Cloverleaft Parkway, Kannapolis
|Popular items
|Apprentice Burger
|$13.99
Our Classic All American Burger 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and red Onion on a warm Brioche Bun.
|10CT Wings (All Same)
|$15.99
Jumbo Fresh Cut Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
|Philly Supreme
|$12.99
The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled peppers, onions, mushroom and your choice of cheese.
More about Grounds & Vine Cafe
Grounds & Vine Cafe
6001 Gateway Center Dr, Concord
|Popular items
|Mexican Street Corn Flatbread
|$11.00
Grilled Mexican corn topped with queso fresco and spicy white sauce
|Caprese Salad
|$8.00
Layered Fresh Mozzerella with delicious vine ripened, red tomatoes drizzled with balsmic glaze.
|Cuban Sandwich
|$10.25
Pannini style artisan ham, shredded smoked pork, swiss chesse with sweet and spicy pickles on artisan ciabatta
More about El Amigo
El Amigo
1776 S. Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis
|Popular items
|Arroz Con
Your choice of grilled meat sautéed with onions, broccoli and zucchini. Served on a bed of rice and topped with cheese sauce.
|Chico California Burrito
A burrito filled with your choice of meat as well as
refried beans, rice. Topped with cheese sauce, fresh
pico de gallo and guacamole.
|Choripollo
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with Mexican chorizo
and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice
and refried beans.
More about Old Armor Brewery
Old Armor Brewery
101 West Ave, Kannapolis
|Popular items
|Stuffed Potato Skins
|$8.00
Baked potato halves filled with crumbled bacon, shredded cheeses and served with sour cream and green onion
|Coconut Shrimp
|$13.00
More about Coach's - Kannapolis
Coach's - Kannapolis
2461 Wonder Drive Northeast, Kannapolis
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$10.49
|Tarheel Burger
|$10.49
|Sirloin Steak
|$14.29
More about FLYIN' BUFFALO
FLYIN' BUFFALO
: 802 Sloop Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28083, Kannapolis
|Popular items
|LARGE CHICKEN FRITTER WITH SIDE
|$7.99
CHICKEN FRITTERS DIPPED IN YOUR CHOICE OF WING SAUCE. SERVED WITH ONE SIDE CHOICE
|SUPREME STEAK SUB
|$7.99
SUB ROLL WITH SIRLOIN STEAK, GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED MUSHROOMS, AND GRILLED GREEN PEPPERS, MAYO, AND PROVOLONE
|CHEESE STEAK SUB
|$6.99
SIRLOIN STEAK ON A SUB ROLL, WITH MAYO AND PROVOLONE CHEESE
More about REBUILDING - Coach's Neighborhood Grill - Kannapolis
REBUILDING - Coach's Neighborhood Grill - Kannapolis
2461 Wonder Drive Northeast, Kannapolis