Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Kannapolis

Go
Kannapolis restaurants
Toast

Kannapolis restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

FLYIN' BUFFALO

: 802 Sloop Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28083, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cheese Cake$4.29
Carrot Cake$3.59
Triple Chocolate Cake$3.29
More about FLYIN' BUFFALO
Chophouse 101 image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chophouse 101

101 West Ave, Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (140 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$8.00
Salted caramel sauce, served warm
Sugar Daddy Chocolate Cake$8.00
Moist, melts in your mouth goodness
More about Chophouse 101
Journeymen’s bar and grill image

 

Journeymen’s bar and grill

3399 Cloverleaft Parkway, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Funnel cake Sticks$5.99
More about Journeymen’s bar and grill
Consumer pic

 

Grounds & Vine Cafe

6001 Gateway Center Dr, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Berry Cream Mascarpone Cake$6.50
Light and refreshing layer cake with a lemony mascarpone filling. A perfect complement to a summer-time meal!
More about Grounds & Vine Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Coach's - Kannapolis

2461 Wonder Drive Northeast, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Donut Raspberry Cheese Cake$4.99
More about Coach's - Kannapolis

Browse other tasty dishes in Kannapolis

Pies

Cheese Fries

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Croissants

Quesadillas

Map

More near Kannapolis to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (471 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston