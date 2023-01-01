Chicken wraps in Kannapolis
Kannapolis restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Chophouse 101 Delivery - Online Order
Chophouse 101 Delivery - Online Order
101 West Ave, Kannapolis
|Fried Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
More about FLYIN' BUFFALO
FLYIN' BUFFALO
802 Sloop Avenue, Kannapolis
|SPICY CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.09
Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of wing sauce along with lettuce, tomato and our shredded cheese blend wrapped in a tortilla and grilled. Choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese added to wrap or on the side.
(Shown with hot wing sauce.)
More about Chophouse 101 - Togo 704-933-2799
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Chophouse 101 - Togo 704-933-2799
101 West Ave, Kannapolis
|Fried Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00