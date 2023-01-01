Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Kannapolis

Kannapolis restaurants
Kannapolis restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Chophouse 101 Delivery - Online Order

101 West Ave, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Wrap$12.00
More about Chophouse 101 Delivery - Online Order
FLYIN' BUFFALO

802 Sloop Avenue, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY CHICKEN WRAP$6.09
Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of wing sauce along with lettuce, tomato and our shredded cheese blend wrapped in a tortilla and grilled. Choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese added to wrap or on the side.
(Shown with hot wing sauce.)
More about FLYIN' BUFFALO
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chophouse 101 - Togo 704-933-2799

101 West Ave, Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (140 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Wrap$11.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
More about Chophouse 101 - Togo 704-933-2799
Vibez Bar & Grill

3399 Cloverleaf Pkwy, Kannapolis, NC 28083, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese
More about Vibez Bar & Grill

