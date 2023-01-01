Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Kannapolis

Kannapolis restaurants
Kannapolis restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Vibez Bar & Grill

3399 Cloverleaf Pkwy, Kannapolis, NC 28083, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$11.99
More about Vibez Bar & Grill
El Amigo

1776 S. Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Grilled Shrimp Soft Tacos$11.99
More about El Amigo

