Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Kannapolis

Go
Kannapolis restaurants
Toast

Kannapolis restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

FLYIN' BUFFALO

802 Sloop Avenue, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
#11 SPAGHETTI WITH MEATSAUCE
Half portion of Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, topped with cheese, served with small salad and garlic bread piece. Includes drink.
Spaghetti Special$7.99
SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE$9.59
Spaghetti noodles smothered in our homemade meat sauce and sprinkled with our shredded cheese blend. Served with a small garden salad and garlic bread.
More about FLYIN' BUFFALO
Item pic

 

Pasta on Main

924 South Main Street, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Marinara$8.99
Semolina pasta cooked aldente served in our house made slow cooked marinara sauce.
More about Pasta on Main

Browse other tasty dishes in Kannapolis

Cheesecake

Croissants

Grilled Chicken

Sliders

Cake

Chicken Salad

Garlic Bread

Pies

Map

More near Kannapolis to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (701 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (587 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston