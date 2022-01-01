Tacos in Kannapolis
Kannapolis restaurants that serve tacos
FLYIN' BUFFALO
: 802 Sloop Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28083, Kannapolis
|TACO SALAD
|$7.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, crushed Dorito chips, taco meat, cheese and served with nacho chips
|TACO TATER
|$6.89
El Amigo
1776 S. Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis
|Beef Soft Taco
|$3.49
|Taco Loco
|$10.00
A large crispy flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken
or ground beef topped with shredded cheese, lettuce,
and sour cream.
|Baja Tacos
|$13.00
Three corn tortillas filled with crispy deep fried cod fish, fresh mixed greens, mango salsa with avocado and our creamy yogurt dressing. served with rice and refried beans.