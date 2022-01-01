Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Kannapolis

Kannapolis restaurants
Kannapolis restaurants that serve tacos

FLYIN' BUFFALO

: 802 Sloop Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28083, Kannapolis

TACO SALAD$7.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, crushed Dorito chips, taco meat, cheese and served with nacho chips
TACO TATER$6.89
TACO SALAD$7.99
More about FLYIN' BUFFALO
El Amigo

1776 S. Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis

Beef Soft Taco$3.49
Taco Loco$10.00
A large crispy flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken
or ground beef topped with shredded cheese, lettuce,
and sour cream.
Baja Tacos$13.00
Three corn tortillas filled with crispy deep fried cod fish, fresh mixed greens, mango salsa with avocado and our creamy yogurt dressing. served with rice and refried beans.
More about El Amigo

