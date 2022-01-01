Go
Toast

Kannika's Thai Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

430 Haywood Rd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (379 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Takeout

Location

430 Haywood Rd.

Greenville SC

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

CityRange Steakhouse Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

No reviews yet

Served hot since 2006!
Quality, made from scratch southern food. Meat and veggies, along with fresh salads, desserts and specials of the day! Banquet room and catering available!

Cocobowlz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston