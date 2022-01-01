Kannika's Thai Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
430 Haywood Rd. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
430 Haywood Rd.
Greenville SC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
CityRange Steakhouse Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
Served hot since 2006!
Quality, made from scratch southern food. Meat and veggies, along with fresh salads, desserts and specials of the day! Banquet room and catering available!
Cocobowlz
Come in and enjoy!