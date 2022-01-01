Go
Toast

Kanpai

Come on in and enjoy!

2 Park of Commerce Way Ste 2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tea/soda (LARGE)$3.00
Kids Teriyaki Chicken$6.95
California Roll$6.50
Chicken And Shrimp$12.95
Add Shrimp Sauce$0.25
Chicken$8.95
Steak$11.95
Egg Roll$2.00
Chicken and Steak$13.95
Shrimp$10.95
See full menu

Location

2 Park of Commerce Way Ste 2

Savannah GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sunrise Chatham Parkway

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Holy Pie Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Pizza, Wings, Salads, and Sandwiches! All so good it will make you say "Holy Pie!, that's good!"

Collins Quarter at Forsyth

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy! Thank you!

Specter

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston