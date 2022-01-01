Kansas City restaurants you'll love
Kansas City's top cuisines
Must-try Kansas City restaurants
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slap's BBQ
553 Central Ave, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Full Slab Ribs
|$27.99
|Mac & Chz
|Baked Beans
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle Bar
10940 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Shoyu Ramen
|$11.95
Topped with choice protein, boiled egg, shiitake mushrooms and nori with garnished. Add extra noodles for $4.50
Chicken, Pork or Tofu $11.95
Pork Belly, Beef, or Shrimp $13.95
Combo (pick two) $15.95
Extra Meat -$3
|Pho
|$11.95
Rice noodles, served in beef and chicken broth. Garnished with onions, scallions, cilantro and a dash of black pepper. Comes with fresh bean sprouts, basil, lime, side of hoisin and sriracha sauce.
Choose from Chicken, Beef Meatballs, Tofu $11.95
Beef Brisket, or Shrimp $13.95
Combo (pick two) $15.95
Extra Meat $3
|Panang Pad Thai
|$14.95
Original Pad Thai tossed in a Panning Curry sauce with roasted peanuts.
Choice of: Chicken or Pork - $14.95
Shrimp or Beef - $16.95
Combo (Pick Two) - $18.95
Extra Meat $3
Jousting Pigs BBQ
1702 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Small Platter (Feeds 2-3 people)
|$35.00
Quarter pound of brisket, turkey, pulled pork, sausage, and your choice of 4 of our regular size original sides. This platter will feed 2-3 people.
|Sampler Platter (Feeds 4-5 people)
|$50.00
Half slab of ribs, 1/4lb brisket, 1/4lb turkey, 1/4lb pulled pork or ham, 1/4lb of sausage, and choice of 4 large original sides.
|Extra Sauce
Our entrees include your choice of sauce. If you want extra sauce for your order please order it here.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Dagwoods Cafe
1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Ice tea
|$2.29
|DAGWOOD
|$6.29
|HASH BROWNS
|$2.29
BBQ • CHICKEN
Poio Mexican BBQ
800 S. 7th street trafficway, Kansas City
|Popular items
|(2) HALF Chicken Box
|$10.95
1/2 grilled Chicken, choice of two small sides, tortillas, house pickles, choice of salsa
|(7) RICE BOWL
|$9.95
Kimchi fried rice, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, house pickles, corn. choice of pork carnitas, grilled chicken, jackfruit carnitas.
|Half Chicken + Half Ribs
|$30.95
Half Chicken and Half Ribs, served with 3 large sides, tortillas, house pickles, and all the salsas.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$9.00
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
|Sliders
|$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
|Build-A-Booga
|$10.50
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Jack's Fresh Fish
1318 State Ave, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Catfish Fillet
Boneless Catfish fillets. Firm, moist and mild flavored
|Snack Pack
|$7.49
4 oz of your choice Basa or Catfish. Served with fries and a drink. Perfect size for the littles or the not-so-hungry.
|Jumbo Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, battered and fried
Danny's Bar & Grill
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$12.00
6 whole or boneless wings served with celery. Choose up to 2 of our 10 sauce choices. (Doesn't come with a side)
|Country Fried
|$15.00
Your choice of a large chicken breast, pork tenderloin, or juicy steak tenderloin fried up country style and smothered in white pepper gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, your choice of vegetable and a dinner roll. Served with a side salad.
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
Hand battered chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard and a side item.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Avenues Bistro
3102 South 24th, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$6.00
Mixed Greens, Balsamic Beets, Avocado, Radish, Candied Nuts, Mandarin Oranges. Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Chilean Salmon
|$12.00
Fresh Chilean Salmon, Asparagus, Basmati Rice, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce.
|Wiener Schnitzel
|$10.00
House Specialty. Breaded Pork Tenderloin with a Lemon Butter Fresh Herb Sauce. Bavarian Spätzle & Braised Red Cabbage.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Amigos Grill and Cantina
2737 S 47th St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$11.99
|Amigo Dip
|$3.75
|Deep Fried Flour Tacos
|$10.49
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Box BBQ - NFM
1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY, KANSAS CITY
|Popular items
|BBQ Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla chips topped with a mixture of smoked meats, green chile queso, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and jalapenos
|Smoked Brisket
|$10.00
Classic | 5 or 7oz
|Burnt End Sandwich
|$11.00
1/2 lb of prime, beef burnt ends
El Jefe Tacos N Beer
1264 Central Ave, Kansas City
Cafe Tikal - KCK
4960 State Avenue, Kansas City
Splitlog Coffee Co
548 Central Ave, Kansas City
Manor Records
401 N 6th St, Kansas City