Kansas City restaurants you'll love

Must-try Kansas City restaurants

Slap's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slap's BBQ

553 Central Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (880 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Full Slab Ribs$27.99
Mac & Chz
Baked Beans
Noodle Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle Bar

10940 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shoyu Ramen$11.95
Topped with choice protein, boiled egg, shiitake mushrooms and nori with garnished. Add extra noodles for $4.50
Chicken, Pork or Tofu $11.95
Pork Belly, Beef, or Shrimp $13.95
Combo (pick two) $15.95
Extra Meat -$3
Pho$11.95
Rice noodles, served in beef and chicken broth. Garnished with onions, scallions, cilantro and a dash of black pepper. Comes with fresh bean sprouts, basil, lime, side of hoisin and sriracha sauce.
Choose from Chicken, Beef Meatballs, Tofu $11.95
Beef Brisket, or Shrimp $13.95
Combo (pick two) $15.95
Extra Meat $3
Panang Pad Thai$14.95
Original Pad Thai tossed in a Panning Curry sauce with roasted peanuts.
Choice of: Chicken or Pork - $14.95
Shrimp or Beef - $16.95
Combo (Pick Two) - $18.95
Extra Meat $3
Jousting Pigs BBQ image

 

Jousting Pigs BBQ

1702 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Platter (Feeds 2-3 people)$35.00
Quarter pound of brisket, turkey, pulled pork, sausage, and your choice of 4 of our regular size original sides. This platter will feed 2-3 people.
Sampler Platter (Feeds 4-5 people)$50.00
Half slab of ribs, 1/4lb brisket, 1/4lb turkey, 1/4lb pulled pork or ham, 1/4lb of sausage, and choice of 4 large original sides.
Extra Sauce
Our entrees include your choice of sauce. If you want extra sauce for your order please order it here.
Dagwoods Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Dagwoods Cafe

1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ice tea$2.29
DAGWOOD$6.29
HASH BROWNS$2.29
Poio Mexican BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Poio Mexican BBQ

800 S. 7th street trafficway, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
(2) HALF Chicken Box$10.95
1/2 grilled Chicken, choice of two small sides, tortillas, house pickles, choice of salsa
(7) RICE BOWL$9.95
Kimchi fried rice, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, house pickles, corn. choice of pork carnitas, grilled chicken, jackfruit carnitas.
Half Chicken + Half Ribs$30.95
Half Chicken and Half Ribs, served with 3 large sides, tortillas, house pickles, and all the salsas.
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (1099 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boneless Wings$9.00
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
Sliders$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
Build-A-Booga$10.50
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
Mad Jack's Fresh Fish image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Jack's Fresh Fish

1318 State Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Fillet
Boneless Catfish fillets. Firm, moist and mild flavored
Snack Pack$7.49
4 oz of your choice Basa or Catfish. Served with fries and a drink. Perfect size for the littles or the not-so-hungry.
Jumbo Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, battered and fried
Danny's Bar & Grill image

 

Danny's Bar & Grill

10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Wings$12.00
6 whole or boneless wings served with celery. Choose up to 2 of our 10 sauce choices. (Doesn't come with a side)
Country Fried$15.00
Your choice of a large chicken breast, pork tenderloin, or juicy steak tenderloin fried up country style and smothered in white pepper gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, your choice of vegetable and a dinner roll. Served with a side salad.
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Hand battered chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard and a side item.
Avenues Bistro image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Avenues Bistro

3102 South 24th, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Beet Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens, Balsamic Beets, Avocado, Radish, Candied Nuts, Mandarin Oranges. Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Chilean Salmon$12.00
Fresh Chilean Salmon, Asparagus, Basmati Rice, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce.
Wiener Schnitzel$10.00
House Specialty. Breaded Pork Tenderloin with a Lemon Butter Fresh Herb Sauce. Bavarian Spätzle & Braised Red Cabbage.
Amigos Grill and Cantina image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Amigos Grill and Cantina

2737 S 47th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (2432 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichanga$11.99
Amigo Dip$3.75
Deep Fried Flour Tacos$10.49
Blind Box BBQ - NFM image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Box BBQ - NFM

1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.3 (211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips topped with a mixture of smoked meats, green chile queso, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and jalapenos
Smoked Brisket$10.00
Classic | 5 or 7oz
Burnt End Sandwich$11.00
1/2 lb of prime, beef burnt ends
Restaurant banner

 

MockingBird Lounge

204 Orchard Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banner pic

 

El Jefe Tacos N Beer

1264 Central Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cafe Tikal - KCK image

 

Cafe Tikal - KCK

4960 State Avenue, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Splitlog Coffee Co image

 

Splitlog Coffee Co

548 Central Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Manor Records

401 N 6th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
