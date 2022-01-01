Bacon cheeseburgers in Kansas City
Jousting Pigs BBQ at the Legends
1702 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City
|Half American Bacon Burger
|$11.00
Bringing you an American classic! One ground brisket patties topped with thick cut Nueske's bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and dijon aioli.
|American Bacon Burger
|$14.00
Bringing you an American classic! Two ground brisket patties topped with thick cut Nueske's bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and dijon aioli.