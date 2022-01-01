Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
More about Danny's Bar & Grill
Danny's Bar & Grill
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Our large chicken breast hand breaded in our homemade batter, fried until it's golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, white onion, and a side of buffalo sauce. Choice of side item.