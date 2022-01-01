Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (1099 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
Danny's Bar & Grill image

 

Danny's Bar & Grill

10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Our large chicken breast hand breaded in our homemade batter, fried until it's golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, white onion, and a side of buffalo sauce. Choice of side item.
