Burritos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Dagwoods Cafe
1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$7.99
Danny's Bar & Grill
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City
|Danny's Burrito
|$12.50
Chicken or beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans and cheese topped with queso. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and salsa. Spanish rice & black beans on the side. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Amigos Grill and Cantina
2737 S 47th St, Kansas City
|Kid Burrito
|$4.99
|CCQ Burrito
|$10.99
|Monday Burrito
|$6.00