Cheeseburgers in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Dagwoods Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Dagwoods Cafe
1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City
|BACON CHEESEBURGER DAGWOOD
|$8.99
|BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$6.99
|BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$7.49
More about Danny's Bar & Grill
Danny's Bar & Grill
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City
|Cheeseburger
|$12.50
Your choice of cheddar, American, Swiss, or Jalapeno jack cheese melted on top served with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choice of side item.
|Double Mini Cheeseburgers
2 double mini cheeseburgers with American cheese, lettuce, onions, and pickle. Served with a side item.