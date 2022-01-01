Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Dagwoods Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Dagwoods Cafe

1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$7.49
More about Dagwoods Cafe
Poio Mexican BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Poio Mexican BBQ

800 S. 7th street trafficway, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$8.95
Grilled Chicken Thigh, cabbage slaw, black beans, house pickles, chili Mayo, salsa verde,
More about Poio Mexican BBQ
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (1099 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Choose Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast coated with Gojo sauce, topped with Swiss cheese & Slaw
Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Pick your flavor
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Danny's Bar & Grill image

 

Danny's Bar & Grill

10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Danny's Chicken Sandwich$11.00
A large juicy chicken breast prepared grilled, blackened, or fried with shredded lettuce, tomato, white onion, and mayo. Served with a side item.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Our large chicken breast hand breaded in our homemade batter, fried until it's golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, white onion, and a side of buffalo sauce. Choice of side item.
More about Danny's Bar & Grill
Blind Box BBQ - NFM image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Box BBQ - NFM

1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.3 (211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hawaiin Sweet Glazed Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Blind Box BBQ - NFM

