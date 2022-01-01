Chicken sandwiches in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Dagwoods Cafe
1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$7.49
BBQ • CHICKEN
Poio Mexican BBQ
800 S. 7th street trafficway, Kansas City
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.95
Grilled Chicken Thigh, cabbage slaw, black beans, house pickles, chili Mayo, salsa verde,
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City
|Korean Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Choose Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast coated with Gojo sauce, topped with Swiss cheese & Slaw
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Pick your flavor
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
Danny's Bar & Grill
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City
|Danny's Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
A large juicy chicken breast prepared grilled, blackened, or fried with shredded lettuce, tomato, white onion, and mayo. Served with a side item.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Our large chicken breast hand breaded in our homemade batter, fried until it's golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, white onion, and a side of buffalo sauce. Choice of side item.