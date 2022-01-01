Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken tenders

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Dagwoods Cafe

1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN STRIPS AND FRIES$8.49
More about Dagwoods Cafe
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Jack's Fresh Fish

1318 State Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$7.49
4 chicken fingers served with fries and a drink.
Chicken Fingers$7.49
3 Chicken fingers, served with fries & a drink. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Mad Jack's Fresh Fish
Danny's Bar & Grill

10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$11.00
Hand battered chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard and a side item.
More about Danny's Bar & Grill
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Amigos Grill and Cantina

2737 S 47th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (2432 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Fingers$5.49
Chicken Strip basket$9.99
More about Amigos Grill and Cantina
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Box BBQ - NFM

1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.3 (211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Blind Box BBQ - NFM

