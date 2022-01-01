Chicken tenders in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Dagwoods Cafe
1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City
|CHICKEN STRIPS AND FRIES
|$8.49
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Jack's Fresh Fish
1318 State Ave, Kansas City
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.49
4 chicken fingers served with fries and a drink.
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.49
3 Chicken fingers, served with fries & a drink. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce.
Danny's Bar & Grill
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.00
Hand battered chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard and a side item.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Amigos Grill and Cantina
2737 S 47th St, Kansas City
|Kid Chicken Fingers
|$5.49
|Chicken Strip basket
|$9.99