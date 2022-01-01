Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Kansas City
/
Kansas City
/
Chili
Kansas City restaurants that serve chili
Jousting Pigs BBQ
1702 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Side Brisket Chili
$5.00
Brisket Chili
$13.00
Green Chili Cheesy Corn
More about Jousting Pigs BBQ
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Amigos Grill and Cantina
2737 S 47th St, Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(2432 reviews)
Mexican Chili
$11.99
More about Amigos Grill and Cantina
