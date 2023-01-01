Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ham sandwiches in
Kansas City
/
Kansas City
/
Ham Sandwiches
Kansas City restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
Rosedale Barbeque
600 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Ham Sandwich
$7.99
More about Rosedale Barbeque
Connect Cafe - 756 Armstrong Ave
756 Armstrong Avenue, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Ham & Egg Sandwich
$8.95
Fried eggs with ham, mayo and American cheese on a croissant or toasted sourdough
More about Connect Cafe - 756 Armstrong Ave
