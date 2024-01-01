Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Splitlog Coffee Co - 548 Central Avenue

548 Central Avenue, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.75
Housemade chocolate sauce combined with steamed milk.
More about Splitlog Coffee Co - 548 Central Avenue
Banner pic

 

Spokes at KU Med -

2160 West 39th Avenue, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about Spokes at KU Med -

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Spaghetti

Coleslaw

Chicken Parmesan

Tacos

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Atchison

No reviews yet

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (588 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1450 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston