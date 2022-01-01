Mac and cheese in Kansas City
Jousting Pigs BBQ
1702 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Extra large portion of creamy mac and cheese topped with chopped brisket.
|Mac-n-cheese
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Extra large portion of creamy mac and cheese topped with pulled pork.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City
|Burnt End Mac & Cheese Melt
|$11.50
|Bacon Mac & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.00
|BBQ Burnt End Mac & Cheese
|$11.50
Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Burnt Ends, Onion Straws and Green Onion
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Jack's Fresh Fish
1318 State Ave, Kansas City
|Mac & Cheese
Danny's Bar & Grill
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City
|Side Mac & Cheese
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Mac & Cheese served with a side item.