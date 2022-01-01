Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Kansas City

Jousting Pigs BBQ image

 

Jousting Pigs BBQ

1702 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Mac & Cheese$13.00
Extra large portion of creamy mac and cheese topped with chopped brisket.
Mac-n-cheese
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$11.00
Extra large portion of creamy mac and cheese topped with pulled pork.
More about Jousting Pigs BBQ
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (1099 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burnt End Mac & Cheese Melt$11.50
Bacon Mac & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
BBQ Burnt End Mac & Cheese$11.50
Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Burnt Ends, Onion Straws and Green Onion
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Mac & Cheese image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Jack's Fresh Fish

1318 State Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese
More about Mad Jack's Fresh Fish
Danny's Bar & Grill image

 

Danny's Bar & Grill

10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Mac & Cheese
Kid Mac & Cheese$5.99
Mac & Cheese served with a side item.
More about Danny's Bar & Grill
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Box BBQ - NFM

1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.3 (211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about Blind Box BBQ - NFM

