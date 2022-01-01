Nachos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve nachos
BBQ • CHICKEN
Poio Mexican BBQ
800 S. 7th street trafficway, Kansas City
|NACHOS
|$11.95
House chips, poblano nacho cheee, black beans, corn, house pickles, cotija cheese, charred habanero salsa.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City
|Lots-O-Nachos
|$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
Danny's Bar & Grill
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City
|Macho Nachos
|$11.50
Fresh tortilla chips topped with chicken or beef, queso, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Amigos Grill and Cantina
2737 S 47th St, Kansas City
|Amigos Nachos
|$10.99