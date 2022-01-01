Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve nachos

Poio Mexican BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Poio Mexican BBQ

800 S. 7th street trafficway, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NACHOS$11.95
House chips, poblano nacho cheee, black beans, corn, house pickles, cotija cheese, charred habanero salsa.
More about Poio Mexican BBQ
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (1099 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lots-O-Nachos$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Danny's Bar & Grill image

 

Danny's Bar & Grill

10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Macho Nachos$11.50
Fresh tortilla chips topped with chicken or beef, queso, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Danny's Bar & Grill
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Amigos Grill and Cantina

2737 S 47th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (2432 reviews)
Takeout
Amigos Nachos$10.99
More about Amigos Grill and Cantina
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Box BBQ - NFM

1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.3 (211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with a mixture of smoked meats, green chile queso, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and jalapenos
More about Blind Box BBQ - NFM

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Caesar Salad

Steak Salad

Corn Dogs

French Fries

Chili

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston