Pork belly in Kansas City

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle Bar
10940 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City
|Pork Belly
|$3.00
Jousting Pigs BBQ
1702 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City
|Pork Belly Burnt End Sandwich
Fatty cubes of bacon! We smoke the whole pork belly then cube it up, deep fry the cubes and toss in your choice of sauce!
|Pork Belly Burnt End Plate
|$16.00
|Pork Belly Burnt End Combo
|$18.00
