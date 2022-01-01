Pork belly in Kansas City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle Bar

10940 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly$3.00
More about Noodle Bar
Jousting Pigs BBQ image

 

Jousting Pigs BBQ

1702 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Burnt End Sandwich
Fatty cubes of bacon! We smoke the whole pork belly then cube it up, deep fry the cubes and toss in your choice of sauce!
Pork Belly Burnt End Plate$16.00
Fatty cubes of bacon! We smoke the whole pork belly then cube it up, deep fry the cubes and toss in your choice of sauce!
Pork Belly Burnt End Combo$18.00
Fatty cubes of bacon! We smoke the whole pork belly then cube it up, deep fry the cubes and toss in your choice of sauce!
More about Jousting Pigs BBQ

