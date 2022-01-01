Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Kansas City
/
Kansas City
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Kansas City restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slap's BBQ
553 Central Ave, Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(880 reviews)
Pulled Pork Sandwich
More about Slap's BBQ
Jousting Pigs BBQ
1702 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$9.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$9.00
More about Jousting Pigs BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City
French Fries
Nachos
Chicken Wraps
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Green Beans
Pies
Taco Salad
Chimichangas
More near Kansas City to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Liberty
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(843 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston