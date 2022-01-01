Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve street tacos

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (1099 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Street Tacos$9.50
Seared Taco Flavored Quinoa Crumbles, Lime Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Jalapeño, served on corn tortillas.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Danny's Bar & Grill image

 

Danny's Bar & Grill

10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$12.50
Three carnitas or steak tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresca inside white corn tortillas. Served with salsa verde and your choice of black or refried beans and Spanish rice. Includes a side of chips and salsa.
More about Danny's Bar & Grill

