Street tacos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve street tacos
Tanner's Bar & Grill
3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City
|Veggie Street Tacos
|$9.50
Seared Taco Flavored Quinoa Crumbles, Lime Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Jalapeño, served on corn tortillas.
Danny's Bar & Grill
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City
|Street Tacos
|$12.50
Three carnitas or steak tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresca inside white corn tortillas. Served with salsa verde and your choice of black or refried beans and Spanish rice. Includes a side of chips and salsa.