Tacos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
|Kids Tacos
|$5.25
Hard Shell ground beef w/ lettuce and cheese
|TACOS
|$7.50
Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.
More about Danny's Bar & Grill
Danny's Bar & Grill
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City
|1 Taco
|$2.50
Single beef or chicken taco. (Sub soft taco for .25)
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
A large tortilla bowl filled with your choice of chicken or beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions and black olives & topped with sour cream.
|Street Tacos
|$12.50
Three carnitas or steak tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresca inside white corn tortillas. Served with salsa verde and your choice of black or refried beans and Spanish rice. Includes a side of chips and salsa.
More about Amigos Grill and Cantina
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Amigos Grill and Cantina
2737 S 47th St, Kansas City
|Soft Taco
|$3.29
|Deep Fried Flour Tacos
|$10.49
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99