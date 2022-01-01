Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve tacos

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (1099 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
Kids Tacos$5.25
Hard Shell ground beef w/ lettuce and cheese
TACOS$7.50
Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Danny's Bar & Grill image

 

Danny's Bar & Grill

10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 Taco$2.50
Single beef or chicken taco. (Sub soft taco for .25)
Taco Salad$12.00
A large tortilla bowl filled with your choice of chicken or beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions and black olives & topped with sour cream.
Street Tacos$12.50
Three carnitas or steak tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresca inside white corn tortillas. Served with salsa verde and your choice of black or refried beans and Spanish rice. Includes a side of chips and salsa.
More about Danny's Bar & Grill
Deep Fried Flour Tacos image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Amigos Grill and Cantina

2737 S 47th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (2432 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Taco$3.29
Deep Fried Flour Tacos$10.49
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
More about Amigos Grill and Cantina
Banner pic

 

El Jefe Tacos N Beer

1264 Central Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken/Pollo Taco$2.00
Soft shell Tortillas, Meat of Choice, Cilantro, and Onions.
More about El Jefe Tacos N Beer

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Cobb Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Taco Salad

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston