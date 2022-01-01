Kansas City bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Kansas City

Drunken Fish image

 

Drunken Fish

14 East 14th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Starburst Roll$16.75
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, tamago + masago, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with honey-wasabi mayo + sriracha
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Tempura-fried shrimp, asparagus, japanese mayo + masago
Spicy Salmon Roll$10.25
Salmon, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken-Fried Chicken$20.95
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley
Steak "Street" Tacos$11.95
Cotija Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Cream
TOGO Rest Week Chicken Fried Chicken$15.00
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley. Choice of House Salad with Ranch or Loaded Baked Potato Soup to start.
Prime Sushi Kansas City image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Edamame$5.95
Steamed Japanese soy bean
California Roll$7.50
crabmix, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
spicy tuna & cucumber
Mission Taco Joint image

 

Mission Taco Joint

5060 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Baja Fish$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
Soft Taco$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
Street Corn "Off the Cob"$4.50
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
Novel Restaurant image

 

Novel Restaurant

1927 McGee St, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Agnolotti Entree$32.00
foie gras, pickled cherry, black vinegar, herb crumble
To-go The Cure$15.00
pineapple rum, falernum, lemon, honey, cinnamon, laphroaig 10
Lobster Ramen$24.00
Maine lobster, yuzu miso butter, shiitake, hijiki
Ragazza Food & Wine image

 

Ragazza Food & Wine

4301 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna$16.00
The classic, with our famous Bolognese.
Eggplant Parmesan$15.00
A family favorite from Mom's recipe box! Three layers of lightly breaded eggplant with mozzarella and parmesan cheese with our house red sauce.
Orecchiette w/ Sausage & Kale$16.00
Orecchiette, crumbled Scimeca's Italian sausage, and kale in a white wine butter sauce.
Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$3.99
topped with garlic aioli
Steak Demi Glace D2$27.50
grilled teres major steak, sliced and topped with a portobello mushroom demi glace. Served with mashers and grilled asparagus.
Greek Chicken Salad$12.99
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onion tossed in our famous Greek dressing.
Brookside Barrio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso$8.00
Fish Tacos$13.00
Chips & Salsa$2.00
Lifted Spirits image

 

Lifted Spirits

1734 Cherry St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Lebowski Kit$32.00
Is it an espresso martini? Is it a white Russian? All we know is: the Dude abides.
Vodka / Hazel's Coffee / Coconut Cream
Straight Wheat Whiskey: Torn Label Collab 375ml$29.99
Distilled from Torn Label Brewing's House Brew Wheat Stout, our Straight Wheat Whiskey is a small batch collaborative release that is defined by its rich notes of malted dark chocolate, toffee, and dried fig.
100 PROOF | 450% ALC/VOL
Available in 375 ml bottles.
RBG : Rum Barreled Gin 375ml$21.99
Paying homage to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, R.B.G. (Rum Barreled Gin) is made with gin rested in Nicaraguan rum barrels for twelve months.
This is part of our Lab Series and is sold exclusively in our Tasting Room.
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew image

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawg Jaw Que & Brew

900 Swift St., North Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Loaded Fries$9.99
BBQ Queso, Jalapeno's, Chipotle Sour Cream, Green Onions, & Diced Red Peppers. Sub Burnt Ends $2.99
Italian Hawg$13.25
Smoked Italian sausage, smoked brisket, Giardiniera, Red Pepper Aioli and provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta roll
SM Potato Salad$3.25
Taps on Main image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Taps on Main

1715 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Bean Bgr$9.00
Nashville Hot$9.00
Classic Bgr
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen

10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small House Side Salad$4.99
Lettuce Blend, signature pizza cheese, pepperoni, bacon bits, black olives and your choice of dressing.
Hot Rocks Pizza Rolls$10.99
Won-ton wrapped pizza rolls stuffed with cheese, pepperoni and Italian sausage. Served with House Red Sauce for Dipping. Handmade daily.
Italian Nachos$11.99
Freshly fried won-ton chips covered in Alfredo sauce, topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, pizza cheese, pepperoncini's, black olives and diced tomatoes.
J. Rieger & Co. image

 

J. Rieger & Co.

2700 Guinotte Ave., Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pendergast 2.0$40.00
kansas city whiskey - vermut rojo - benedictine - bitters
750mL (6-Servings)
Horsefeather (3-Servings)$17.50
HORSEFEATHER | j. rieger & co. kc whiskey, cock n’ bull ginger beer, bitters, lemon
Horsefeather bottled cocktail is roughly 3 servings and includes garnish.
All Bottled Cocktails come with a small bag of our (Almost) Famous Seasoned Popcorn!
Seasonal G&T$30.00
midwestern dry gin - elderflower - rosè strawberry tonic - fresh lime
750mL (6-Servings)
The Campground image

 

The Campground

1531 Genessee Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Hand battered chicken breast with pickled onions, cole slaw and hot sauce
Cajun Pasta$16.00
With chicken & andouille sausage
Mini Cheese & Charcuterie$12.00
Selection of Green Dirt Farm Cheese & Paradise Locker Meats // served with crackers & accoutrements // selections may vary from picture
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum image

 

Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hometown Fried Chicken$12.00
A tender breast is tangy from buttermilk ranch seasoning. Topped with American cheese, pickles and a sriracha aioli. Served on a potato roll.
Tenderloin Supreme$12.00
Our most popular sandwich - this giant, tasty tenderloin is seasoned and hand breaded, then flash fried to a golden-brown perfection. Served with horseradish sauce.
Chicken Finger Platter$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders served with curly fries and a side of honey mustard. Get it buffalo style for 1.00
The Quaff image

 

The Quaff

1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rajun Pasta (Chicken)$13.00
Scratch made to order Alfredo tossed with al dente pasta, slow roasted tomatoes, double smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, and topped with parmesan cheese, green onion, and cajun spices.
Classic Burger$11.00
Fresh angus patty with your choice of cheese, stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle.
REGULAR WINGS$15.00
One dozen of our Famous Bone IN chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT image

 

Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT

431 Westport Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICK-IN MAPLE$10.00
Classic buttermilk chicken topped with maple syrup and Chives with a delicious BUBBLE waffle.
SPICY HONEY GARLIC FRIES$10.00
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Spicy honey garlic sauce , cheddar cheese , jalapeños, chives and our crispy chicken.
WING MEAL$12.00
6 WINGS & FRIES
The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company image

 

The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company

101 W. 9th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Slice Cowtown$6.50
Our meatlover's specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, Romano cheese. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
4or5 Slice$6.50
Any 5 toppings of your choice!
Slice Highway$6.50
Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chop Salad$10.95
applewood bacon, hearts of palm, artichoke, peppadew, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, romano, herb vinaigrette
Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings$11.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
Grilled Salmon "Caesar"$17.95
romaine, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop image

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
$Ranch$1.49
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.49
Large Chicken Nachos$16.49
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

409 E 18TH ST, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.4 (2631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Fried Chicken$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
King G image

 

King G

500 e. 18th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Corned Beef$12.00
Boyle's Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Rye Bread, Steamed
Pastrami on Rye$12.00
Thin-Sliced Boyle's Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Rye Bread, Steamed
Turkey and Swiss$11.00
Smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, balsamic pickled red onions, Farm to Market whole wheat bread
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Divorciadas$13.00
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Queso Fundido$10.00
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad$16.95
Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chop Salad$9.95
Bacon, Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Cucumbers, Feta & Romano Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Dirty Bird Bar & Grill image

 

Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wing Basket$11.00
Three of our whole wings tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub w/ fries, toast, blue cheese or ranch & celery
Fish & Chips$11.00
Three Atlantic cod fish filets hand-dipped in beer batter w/ fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, Baja tarter sauce & lemon.
Bar Burger$9.75
1/2lb build your own smash burger on a brioche bun w/ choice of Bar sauce, ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion or pickle.
BAR K KC image

 

BAR K KC

501 Berkley Parkway, Kansas city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blvd Bob's 47
Fall seasonal, medium-bodied, dark amber brew with a malty flavor and well-balanced hop character. 5.8% ABV
Iced Latte$4.00
Canary KC image

 

Canary KC

3835 Main Street Suite B, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Canary Burger$15.00
Two Salt Creek beef smashburger patties, french onion, cheese curd, horseradish aioli. Served with steak fries.
1 Qt Pork Stew$25.00
2-4 servings of our house-made Pork Chile
Verde. Served with pickled corn, crema, hot sauce and Shishito peppers.
Chances Social by Grinders image

 

Chances Social by Grinders

419 E. 18th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Julep Cocktail Club image

 

Julep Cocktail Club

4141 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 104, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
801 Chophouse image

 

801 Chophouse

71 E 14th Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
