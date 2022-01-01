Kansas City bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Kansas City
Drunken Fish
14 East 14th St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Starburst Roll
|$16.75
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, tamago + masago, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with honey-wasabi mayo + sriracha
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
Tempura-fried shrimp, asparagus, japanese mayo + masago
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$10.25
Salmon, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Popular items
|Chicken-Fried Chicken
|$20.95
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley
|Steak "Street" Tacos
|$11.95
Cotija Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Cream
|TOGO Rest Week Chicken Fried Chicken
|$15.00
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley. Choice of House Salad with Ranch or Loaded Baked Potato Soup to start.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Prime Sushi Kansas City
4980 main st, kansas city
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$5.95
Steamed Japanese soy bean
|California Roll
|$7.50
crabmix, avocado, cucumber
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.50
spicy tuna & cucumber
Mission Taco Joint
5060 Main St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Fried Baja Fish
|$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
|Soft Taco
|$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
|Street Corn "Off the Cob"
|$4.50
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
Novel Restaurant
1927 McGee St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Agnolotti Entree
|$32.00
foie gras, pickled cherry, black vinegar, herb crumble
|To-go The Cure
|$15.00
pineapple rum, falernum, lemon, honey, cinnamon, laphroaig 10
|Lobster Ramen
|$24.00
Maine lobster, yuzu miso butter, shiitake, hijiki
Ragazza Food & Wine
4301 Main Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$16.00
The classic, with our famous Bolognese.
|Eggplant Parmesan
|$15.00
A family favorite from Mom's recipe box! Three layers of lightly breaded eggplant with mozzarella and parmesan cheese with our house red sauce.
|Orecchiette w/ Sausage & Kale
|$16.00
Orecchiette, crumbled Scimeca's Italian sausage, and kale in a white wine butter sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$3.99
topped with garlic aioli
|Steak Demi Glace D2
|$27.50
grilled teres major steak, sliced and topped with a portobello mushroom demi glace. Served with mashers and grilled asparagus.
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.99
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onion tossed in our famous Greek dressing.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Queso
|$8.00
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
|Chips & Salsa
|$2.00
Lifted Spirits
1734 Cherry St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|The Lebowski Kit
|$32.00
Is it an espresso martini? Is it a white Russian? All we know is: the Dude abides.
Vodka / Hazel's Coffee / Coconut Cream
|Straight Wheat Whiskey: Torn Label Collab 375ml
|$29.99
Distilled from Torn Label Brewing's House Brew Wheat Stout, our Straight Wheat Whiskey is a small batch collaborative release that is defined by its rich notes of malted dark chocolate, toffee, and dried fig.
100 PROOF | 450% ALC/VOL
Available in 375 ml bottles.
|RBG : Rum Barreled Gin 375ml
|$21.99
Paying homage to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, R.B.G. (Rum Barreled Gin) is made with gin rested in Nicaraguan rum barrels for twelve months.
This is part of our Lab Series and is sold exclusively in our Tasting Room.
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew
900 Swift St., North Kansas City
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$9.99
BBQ Queso, Jalapeno's, Chipotle Sour Cream, Green Onions, & Diced Red Peppers. Sub Burnt Ends $2.99
|Italian Hawg
|$13.25
Smoked Italian sausage, smoked brisket, Giardiniera, Red Pepper Aioli and provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta roll
|SM Potato Salad
|$3.25
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Taps on Main
1715 Main Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Black Bean Bgr
|$9.00
|Nashville Hot
|$9.00
|Classic Bgr
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Small House Side Salad
|$4.99
Lettuce Blend, signature pizza cheese, pepperoni, bacon bits, black olives and your choice of dressing.
|Hot Rocks Pizza Rolls
|$10.99
Won-ton wrapped pizza rolls stuffed with cheese, pepperoni and Italian sausage. Served with House Red Sauce for Dipping. Handmade daily.
|Italian Nachos
|$11.99
Freshly fried won-ton chips covered in Alfredo sauce, topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, pizza cheese, pepperoncini's, black olives and diced tomatoes.
J. Rieger & Co.
2700 Guinotte Ave., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Pendergast 2.0
|$40.00
kansas city whiskey - vermut rojo - benedictine - bitters
750mL (6-Servings)
|Horsefeather (3-Servings)
|$17.50
HORSEFEATHER | j. rieger & co. kc whiskey, cock n’ bull ginger beer, bitters, lemon
Horsefeather bottled cocktail is roughly 3 servings and includes garnish.
All Bottled Cocktails come with a small bag of our (Almost) Famous Seasoned Popcorn!
|Seasonal G&T
|$30.00
midwestern dry gin - elderflower - rosè strawberry tonic - fresh lime
750mL (6-Servings)
The Campground
1531 Genessee Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Hand battered chicken breast with pickled onions, cole slaw and hot sauce
|Cajun Pasta
|$16.00
With chicken & andouille sausage
|Mini Cheese & Charcuterie
|$12.00
Selection of Green Dirt Farm Cheese & Paradise Locker Meats // served with crackers & accoutrements // selections may vary from picture
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|Popular items
|Hometown Fried Chicken
|$12.00
A tender breast is tangy from buttermilk ranch seasoning. Topped with American cheese, pickles and a sriracha aioli. Served on a potato roll.
|Tenderloin Supreme
|$12.00
Our most popular sandwich - this giant, tasty tenderloin is seasoned and hand breaded, then flash fried to a golden-brown perfection. Served with horseradish sauce.
|Chicken Finger Platter
|$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders served with curly fries and a side of honey mustard. Get it buffalo style for 1.00
The Quaff
1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Rajun Pasta (Chicken)
|$13.00
Scratch made to order Alfredo tossed with al dente pasta, slow roasted tomatoes, double smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, and topped with parmesan cheese, green onion, and cajun spices.
|Classic Burger
|$11.00
Fresh angus patty with your choice of cheese, stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle.
|REGULAR WINGS
|$15.00
One dozen of our Famous Bone IN chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT
431 Westport Road, Kansas City
|Popular items
|CHICK-IN MAPLE
|$10.00
Classic buttermilk chicken topped with maple syrup and Chives with a delicious BUBBLE waffle.
|SPICY HONEY GARLIC FRIES
|$10.00
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Spicy honey garlic sauce , cheddar cheese , jalapeños, chives and our crispy chicken.
|WING MEAL
|$12.00
6 WINGS & FRIES
The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company
101 W. 9th St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Slice Cowtown
|$6.50
Our meatlover's specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, Romano cheese. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
|4or5 Slice
|$6.50
Any 5 toppings of your choice!
|Slice Highway
|$6.50
Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chop Salad
|$10.95
applewood bacon, hearts of palm, artichoke, peppadew, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, romano, herb vinaigrette
|Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings
|$11.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
|Grilled Salmon "Caesar"
|$17.95
romaine, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|$Ranch
|$1.49
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.49
|Large Chicken Nachos
|$16.49
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
409 E 18TH ST, KANSAS CITY
|Popular items
|Hot Fried Chicken
|$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
King G
500 e. 18th St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Corned Beef
|$12.00
Boyle's Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Rye Bread, Steamed
|Pastrami on Rye
|$12.00
Thin-Sliced Boyle's Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Rye Bread, Steamed
|Turkey and Swiss
|$11.00
Smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, balsamic pickled red onions, Farm to Market whole wheat bread
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Zocalo
620 W 48th St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chicken Divorciadas
|$13.00
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Queso Fundido
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
|Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad
|$16.95
Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Chop Salad
|$9.95
Bacon, Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Cucumbers, Feta & Romano Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Dirty Bird Bar & Grill
6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Wing Basket
|$11.00
Three of our whole wings tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub w/ fries, toast, blue cheese or ranch & celery
|Fish & Chips
|$11.00
Three Atlantic cod fish filets hand-dipped in beer batter w/ fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, Baja tarter sauce & lemon.
|Bar Burger
|$9.75
1/2lb build your own smash burger on a brioche bun w/ choice of Bar sauce, ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion or pickle.
BAR K KC
501 Berkley Parkway, Kansas city
|Popular items
|Blvd Bob's 47
Fall seasonal, medium-bodied, dark amber brew with a malty flavor and well-balanced hop character. 5.8% ABV
|Iced Latte
|$4.00
Canary KC
3835 Main Street Suite B, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Canary Burger
|$15.00
Two Salt Creek beef smashburger patties, french onion, cheese curd, horseradish aioli. Served with steak fries.
|1 Qt Pork Stew
|$25.00
2-4 servings of our house-made Pork Chile
Verde. Served with pickled corn, crema, hot sauce and Shishito peppers.
- 2