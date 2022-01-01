Kansas City BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Kansas City

Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City image

 

Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City

1111 Main St Suite 120, Kansas City

2 Meat on Bun$9.00
Your choice of 2 slow smoked meats
Burnt Ends on Bun$9.50
6oz of tender and juicy Burnt Ends piled high on a bun
Regular on Bun
4oz of the slow smoked meat of your choice
Scott's Kitchen image

BBQ

Scott's Kitchen

11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (1392 reviews)
TOGO BBQ SAUCE
Would like TOGO BBQ sauce with your order?
Burnt Ends$10.50
The Burnt Ends Burrito is rolled in a flour tortilla, with cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, Hangar 29 salsa, and queso fresco.
The Burnt Ends bowl is served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and topped with pico de gallo, Hangar 29 salsa, and queso fresco.
Brisket$10.50
The Brisket Burrito is rolled in a flour tortilla, with cilantro lime rice, black beans, red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese.
The Brisket bowl is served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and topped with red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew image

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawg Jaw Que & Brew

900 Swift St., North Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
Loaded Fries$9.99
BBQ Queso, Jalapeno's, Chipotle Sour Cream, Green Onions, & Diced Red Peppers. Sub Burnt Ends $2.99
Italian Hawg$13.25
Smoked Italian sausage, smoked brisket, Giardiniera, Red Pepper Aioli and provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta roll
SM Potato Salad$3.25
Q39 image

 

Q39

1000 W 39th St, Kansas City

Mr Burns$12.00
Cubed Burnt Ends, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Straws, Toasted Bun.
Best Wings on the Planet$11.00
Jumbo chicken wings with Chipotle BBQ sauce
Pit Master$11.00
Sliced Brisket with Classic BBQ sauce, Provolone Cheese, Onion Straws, and Toasted Bun.
