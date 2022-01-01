Kansas City BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Kansas City
More about Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City
Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City
1111 Main St Suite 120, Kansas City
|Popular items
|2 Meat on Bun
|$9.00
Your choice of 2 slow smoked meats
|Burnt Ends on Bun
|$9.50
6oz of tender and juicy Burnt Ends piled high on a bun
|Regular on Bun
4oz of the slow smoked meat of your choice
More about Scott's Kitchen
BBQ
Scott's Kitchen
11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City
|Popular items
|TOGO BBQ SAUCE
Would like TOGO BBQ sauce with your order?
|Burnt Ends
|$10.50
The Burnt Ends Burrito is rolled in a flour tortilla, with cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, Hangar 29 salsa, and queso fresco.
The Burnt Ends bowl is served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and topped with pico de gallo, Hangar 29 salsa, and queso fresco.
|Brisket
|$10.50
The Brisket Burrito is rolled in a flour tortilla, with cilantro lime rice, black beans, red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese.
The Brisket bowl is served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and topped with red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese
More about Hawg Jaw Que & Brew
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew
900 Swift St., North Kansas City
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$9.99
BBQ Queso, Jalapeno's, Chipotle Sour Cream, Green Onions, & Diced Red Peppers. Sub Burnt Ends $2.99
|Italian Hawg
|$13.25
Smoked Italian sausage, smoked brisket, Giardiniera, Red Pepper Aioli and provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta roll
|SM Potato Salad
|$3.25
More about Q39
Q39
1000 W 39th St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Mr Burns
|$12.00
Cubed Burnt Ends, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Straws, Toasted Bun.
|Best Wings on the Planet
|$11.00
Jumbo chicken wings with Chipotle BBQ sauce
|Pit Master
|$11.00
Sliced Brisket with Classic BBQ sauce, Provolone Cheese, Onion Straws, and Toasted Bun.