Kansas City breakfast spots you'll love

Red Door Woodfired Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (969 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
EXP Ribeye$30.00
Coffee-rubbed black angus ribeye, fingerling-vegetable hash, blue cheese thyme butter, house steak sauce
Nachos$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
Julie's Light and Fit$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad
Martin City Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Martin City Coffee

13115 Homes RD, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$3.95
We use our own fresh made-from-scratch tortillas. You can taste the difference!
Breakfast AREPA$7.95
Our specialty! Gluten-free corn masa flatbread sandwich, made to order on the griddle, and filled with your choice of toppings. Please note: 15 minute cook time. It's worth the wait!
Biscuit Sandwich$4.95
A house favorite. Made with a fresh baked biscuit, melted american cheese, and fresh cracked egg!
Scott's Kitchen image

BBQ

Scott's Kitchen

11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (1392 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TOGO BBQ SAUCE
Would like TOGO BBQ sauce with your order?
Burnt Ends$10.50
The Burnt Ends Burrito is rolled in a flour tortilla, with cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, Hangar 29 salsa, and queso fresco.
The Burnt Ends bowl is served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and topped with pico de gallo, Hangar 29 salsa, and queso fresco.
Brisket$10.50
The Brisket Burrito is rolled in a flour tortilla, with cilantro lime rice, black beans, red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese.
The Brisket bowl is served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and topped with red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese
Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Breakfast - Your Choice of Protien$9.49
Served with two eggs* your way with toast and your choice of seasoned potatoes, fruit or hash browns.
French Toast$7.99
Three sourdough, wheat bread or four raisin bread slices.
Create Your Own Skillet$6.99
Skillets are served with one
egg your way and created with hash browns or
seasoned potatoes. Each additional ingredient. 1.29
the JM Kitchen Café image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Loaded Street Tacos$9.00
Chicken Tinga, Chili-Lime Beef, Carnitas, or Vegan (Southwestern Quinoa). Plus, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Fresh Diced Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Verde & Avocado Crema. Corn Tortillas & Fresh Lime Wedge. Roasted Jalapeno & Pickled Onions
House Burger$8.00
Classic Double or Beyond Burger Double with American Cheese, Mayo, Diced Onions, Pickle Chips, Ketchup & Brown Mustard. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Brioche Bun, with our House Chips
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chop Salad$10.95
applewood bacon, hearts of palm, artichoke, peppadew, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, romano, herb vinaigrette
Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings$11.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
Grilled Salmon "Caesar"$17.95
romaine, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess
AEP Restaurant image

 

AEP Restaurant

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Central Som Tum$7.00
Muu Ping$9.00
Moo Krob$9.00
The Farmhouse image

 

The Farmhouse

300 Delaware Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (3102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Toffee Yule Log$25.00
The Farmhouse Chef Series Jan 26th$125.00
Burnt End Tomales$20.00
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Divorciadas$13.00
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Queso Fundido$10.00
Room 39 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Room 39

1719 W 39th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1582 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$7.00
Chorizo Burrito$12.00
Quiche$10.00
BAR K KC image

 

BAR K KC

501 Berkley Parkway, Kansas city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blvd Bob's 47
Fall seasonal, medium-bodied, dark amber brew with a malty flavor and well-balanced hop character. 5.8% ABV
Iced Latte$4.00
