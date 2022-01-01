Kansas City breakfast spots you'll love
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City
|Popular items
|EXP Ribeye
|$30.00
Coffee-rubbed black angus ribeye, fingerling-vegetable hash, blue cheese thyme butter, house steak sauce
|Nachos
|$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
|Julie's Light and Fit
|$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad
More about Martin City Coffee
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Martin City Coffee
13115 Homes RD, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.95
We use our own fresh made-from-scratch tortillas. You can taste the difference!
|Breakfast AREPA
|$7.95
Our specialty! Gluten-free corn masa flatbread sandwich, made to order on the griddle, and filled with your choice of toppings. Please note: 15 minute cook time. It's worth the wait!
|Biscuit Sandwich
|$4.95
A house favorite. Made with a fresh baked biscuit, melted american cheese, and fresh cracked egg!
More about Scott's Kitchen
BBQ
Scott's Kitchen
11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City
|Popular items
|TOGO BBQ SAUCE
Would like TOGO BBQ sauce with your order?
|Burnt Ends
|$10.50
The Burnt Ends Burrito is rolled in a flour tortilla, with cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, Hangar 29 salsa, and queso fresco.
The Burnt Ends bowl is served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and topped with pico de gallo, Hangar 29 salsa, and queso fresco.
|Brisket
|$10.50
The Brisket Burrito is rolled in a flour tortilla, with cilantro lime rice, black beans, red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese.
The Brisket bowl is served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and topped with red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese
More about Eggtc.
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Classic Breakfast - Your Choice of Protien
|$9.49
Served with two eggs* your way with toast and your choice of seasoned potatoes, fruit or hash browns.
|French Toast
|$7.99
Three sourdough, wheat bread or four raisin bread slices.
|Create Your Own Skillet
|$6.99
Skillets are served with one
egg your way and created with hash browns or
seasoned potatoes. Each additional ingredient. 1.29
More about the JM Kitchen Café
the JM Kitchen Café
8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Loaded Street Tacos
|$9.00
Chicken Tinga, Chili-Lime Beef, Carnitas, or Vegan (Southwestern Quinoa). Plus, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Fresh Diced Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Verde & Avocado Crema. Corn Tortillas & Fresh Lime Wedge. Roasted Jalapeno & Pickled Onions
|House Burger
|$8.00
Classic Double or Beyond Burger Double with American Cheese, Mayo, Diced Onions, Pickle Chips, Ketchup & Brown Mustard. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Brioche Bun, with our House Chips
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
More about Third Street Social KC
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chop Salad
|$10.95
applewood bacon, hearts of palm, artichoke, peppadew, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, romano, herb vinaigrette
|Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings
|$11.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
|Grilled Salmon "Caesar"
|$17.95
romaine, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess
More about AEP Restaurant
AEP Restaurant
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Central Som Tum
|$7.00
|Muu Ping
|$9.00
|Moo Krob
|$9.00
More about The Farmhouse
The Farmhouse
300 Delaware Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chocolate Toffee Yule Log
|$25.00
|The Farmhouse Chef Series Jan 26th
|$125.00
|Burnt End Tomales
|$20.00
More about Zocalo
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Zocalo
620 W 48th St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chicken Divorciadas
|$13.00
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Queso Fundido
|$10.00
More about Room 39
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Room 39
1719 W 39th St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$7.00
|Chorizo Burrito
|$12.00
|Quiche
|$10.00