Kansas City burger restaurants you'll love

HAMBURGERS
Cosmo Burger
7438 Wornall, Kansas City
|Sangria Bottle
|$10.00
Serves 2:
Red Wine, Rum, Brandy, Citrus, Passionfruit.
(Must provide valid ID at pick up)
|TOTS
|$3.00
Tots fried to freaking perfection. Served with burger sauce or ketchup on the side.
|SINGLE
|$7.00
Single smash burger with cheese, grilled onion, burger sauce, pickle & potato bun.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ramsey's Burgers
13109 Holmes Rd, Kansas City
|CHEESEBURGER
|$2.00
TOPPINGS INCLUDED ON ALL CHEESEBURGERS: American-Sharp Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mustard & Mayo
|HAMBURGER
|$5.00
TOPPINGS INCLUDED ON ALL BURGERS: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mustard & Mayo
|FRIES
|$3.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Taps on Main
1715 Main Street, Kansas City
|Black Bean Bgr
|$9.00
|Nashville Hot
|$9.00
|Classic Bgr
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|Hometown Fried Chicken
|$12.00
A tender breast is tangy from buttermilk ranch seasoning. Topped with American cheese, pickles and a sriracha aioli. Served on a potato roll.
|Tenderloin Supreme
|$12.00
Our most popular sandwich - this giant, tasty tenderloin is seasoned and hand breaded, then flash fried to a golden-brown perfection. Served with horseradish sauce.
|Chicken Finger Platter
|$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders served with curly fries and a side of honey mustard. Get it buffalo style for 1.00
The Quaff
1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City
|Rajun Pasta (Chicken)
|$13.00
Scratch made to order Alfredo tossed with al dente pasta, slow roasted tomatoes, double smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, and topped with parmesan cheese, green onion, and cajun spices.
|Classic Burger
|$11.00
Fresh angus patty with your choice of cheese, stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle.
|REGULAR WINGS
|$15.00
One dozen of our Famous Bone IN chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Unforked Crown Center
2450 Grand Center Blvd, Kansas City
|Akaushi Burger
|$6.90
100% pure akaushi (ah-ka-oo-shi) beef is recognized for several unbelievable health benefits including having lower cholesterol than fish, chicken or turkey. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (564)
|Chicken Dilla
|$7.30
Grilled all natural chicken breast with jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spiced black bean puree. (824)
|Truffle Fries
|$5.00
K fries tossed with truffle salt and parsley. (328)
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SAUCED.
1881-B Main Street, Kansas City
|SEASONED FRIES
|$2.50
Natural Cut Fries Tossed with our House Seasoning
|THE BLACKENED
|$8.50
Juicy Marinated Chicken Topped with Seasonal Slaw, Tomato , and Garlic Aioli
|CAJUN BUTTERMILK
|$9.50
A Classic Juicy Chicken Sandwich with Tomato and Pickles
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Westside Local
1663 Summit St, Kansas City