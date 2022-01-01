Kansas City burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Kansas City

Cosmo Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Cosmo Burger

7438 Wornall, Kansas City

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Sangria Bottle$10.00
Serves 2:
Red Wine, Rum, Brandy, Citrus, Passionfruit.
(Must provide valid ID at pick up)
TOTS$3.00
Tots fried to freaking perfection. Served with burger sauce or ketchup on the side.
SINGLE$7.00
Single smash burger with cheese, grilled onion, burger sauce, pickle & potato bun.
Ramsey's Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ramsey's Burgers

13109 Holmes Rd, Kansas City

Avg 4.3 (246 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESEBURGER$2.00
TOPPINGS INCLUDED ON ALL CHEESEBURGERS: American-Sharp Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mustard & Mayo
HAMBURGER$5.00
TOPPINGS INCLUDED ON ALL BURGERS: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mustard & Mayo
FRIES$3.00
Taps on Main image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Taps on Main

1715 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Bgr$9.00
Nashville Hot$9.00
Classic Bgr
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum image

 

Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hometown Fried Chicken$12.00
A tender breast is tangy from buttermilk ranch seasoning. Topped with American cheese, pickles and a sriracha aioli. Served on a potato roll.
Tenderloin Supreme$12.00
Our most popular sandwich - this giant, tasty tenderloin is seasoned and hand breaded, then flash fried to a golden-brown perfection. Served with horseradish sauce.
Chicken Finger Platter$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders served with curly fries and a side of honey mustard. Get it buffalo style for 1.00
The Quaff image

 

The Quaff

1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rajun Pasta (Chicken)$13.00
Scratch made to order Alfredo tossed with al dente pasta, slow roasted tomatoes, double smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, and topped with parmesan cheese, green onion, and cajun spices.
Classic Burger$11.00
Fresh angus patty with your choice of cheese, stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle.
REGULAR WINGS$15.00
One dozen of our Famous Bone IN chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Unforked Crown Center image

 

Unforked Crown Center

2450 Grand Center Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Akaushi Burger$6.90
100% pure akaushi (ah-ka-oo-shi) beef is recognized for several unbelievable health benefits including having lower cholesterol than fish, chicken or turkey. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (564)
Chicken Dilla$7.30
Grilled all natural chicken breast with jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spiced black bean puree. (824)
Truffle Fries$5.00
K fries tossed with truffle salt and parsley. (328)
SAUCED. image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SAUCED.

1881-B Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
SEASONED FRIES$2.50
Natural Cut Fries Tossed with our House Seasoning
THE BLACKENED$8.50
Juicy Marinated Chicken Topped with Seasonal Slaw, Tomato , and Garlic Aioli
CAJUN BUTTERMILK$9.50
A Classic Juicy Chicken Sandwich with Tomato and Pickles
The Westside Local image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Westside Local

1663 Summit St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1983 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Social - Waldo

7425 Broadway Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
KC Cheesesteak$13.00
Ranch$0.50
Game Day BLT$12.00
