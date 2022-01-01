Kansas City cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Kansas City

Martin City Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Martin City Coffee

13115 Homes RD, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$3.95
We use our own fresh made-from-scratch tortillas. You can taste the difference!
Breakfast AREPA$7.95
Our specialty! Gluten-free corn masa flatbread sandwich, made to order on the griddle, and filled with your choice of toppings. Please note: 15 minute cook time. It's worth the wait!
Biscuit Sandwich$4.95
A house favorite. Made with a fresh baked biscuit, melted american cheese, and fresh cracked egg!
More about Martin City Coffee
PT's Coffee image

 

PT's Coffee

1310 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Latte 16oz$4.15
Latte 12oz$3.65
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
More about PT's Coffee
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)
Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough$6.95
Two scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on Farm to Market toasted sourdough with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
Southwest Burrito$5.95
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough$6.95
Two scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on Farm to Market toasted sourdough with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
Sausage Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)
Southwest Burrito$5.95
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe
PT's Coffee

 

PT's Coffee

310 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blended Latte 16oz$5.00
John Brown (Signature Blend)$2.50
Iced Latte 16oz$4.15
More about PT's Coffee
Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT image

 

Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT

431 Westport Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICK-IN MAPLE$10.00
Classic buttermilk chicken topped with maple syrup and Chives with a delicious BUBBLE waffle.
SPICY HONEY GARLIC FRIES$10.00
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Spicy honey garlic sauce , cheddar cheese , jalapeños, chives and our crispy chicken.
WING MEAL$12.00
6 WINGS & FRIES
More about Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT
McLain's Bakery image

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Danish + Pastries$2.50
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
*Contains nuts.
Fried Egg Sandwich$9.40
Fried egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, avocado, and jalapeño spread, on sourdough bread.
Cookies$1.90
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more cookies.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
*Contains nuts
More about McLain's Bakery
McLain's Bakery

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Colorful Classic Cake
A colorful take on our McLain's Classic cake! Customize the color to fit your celebration.
Celebration Cake$40.00
The perfect cake to celebrate an anniversary... or anything really! Customize this cake with selecting an alternate color and adding a message.
Number Sprinkle Cake$27.00
Celebrate a birthday with our number sprinkle cake! We use multi-colored sprinkles and you can choose the number!
More about McLain's Bakery
Parkville Coffee image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Parkville Coffee

103 Main St, Parkville

Avg 5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
Espresso and milk.
Brewed Coffee
Fresh roasted in house.
Caramel Drizzle Latte
Espresso, milk, vanilla, and caramel drizzle.
More about Parkville Coffee
Chances Social by Grinders image

 

Chances Social by Grinders

419 E. 18th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chances Social by Grinders

