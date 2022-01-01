Kansas City cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Kansas City
More about Martin City Coffee
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Martin City Coffee
13115 Homes RD, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.95
We use our own fresh made-from-scratch tortillas. You can taste the difference!
|Breakfast AREPA
|$7.95
Our specialty! Gluten-free corn masa flatbread sandwich, made to order on the griddle, and filled with your choice of toppings. Please note: 15 minute cook time. It's worth the wait!
|Biscuit Sandwich
|$4.95
A house favorite. Made with a fresh baked biscuit, melted american cheese, and fresh cracked egg!
More about PT's Coffee
PT's Coffee
1310 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Iced Latte 16oz
|$4.15
|Latte 12oz
|$3.65
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.50
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Popular items
|Sausage Burrito
|$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)
|Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough
|$6.95
Two scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on Farm to Market toasted sourdough with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
|Southwest Burrito
|$5.95
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe
Spokes Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough
|$6.95
Two scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on Farm to Market toasted sourdough with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
|Sausage Burrito
|$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)
|Southwest Burrito
|$5.95
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
More about PT's Coffee
PT's Coffee
310 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Blended Latte 16oz
|$5.00
|John Brown (Signature Blend)
|$2.50
|Iced Latte 16oz
|$4.15
More about Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT
Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT
431 Westport Road, Kansas City
|Popular items
|CHICK-IN MAPLE
|$10.00
Classic buttermilk chicken topped with maple syrup and Chives with a delicious BUBBLE waffle.
|SPICY HONEY GARLIC FRIES
|$10.00
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Spicy honey garlic sauce , cheddar cheese , jalapeños, chives and our crispy chicken.
|WING MEAL
|$12.00
6 WINGS & FRIES
More about McLain's Bakery
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Danish + Pastries
|$2.50
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
*Contains nuts.
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$9.40
Fried egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, avocado, and jalapeño spread, on sourdough bread.
|Cookies
|$1.90
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more cookies.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
*Contains nuts
More about McLain's Bakery
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Colorful Classic Cake
A colorful take on our McLain's Classic cake! Customize the color to fit your celebration.
|Celebration Cake
|$40.00
The perfect cake to celebrate an anniversary... or anything really! Customize this cake with selecting an alternate color and adding a message.
|Number Sprinkle Cake
|$27.00
Celebrate a birthday with our number sprinkle cake! We use multi-colored sprinkles and you can choose the number!
More about Parkville Coffee
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Parkville Coffee
103 Main St, Parkville
|Popular items
|Latte
Espresso and milk.
|Brewed Coffee
Fresh roasted in house.
|Caramel Drizzle Latte
Espresso, milk, vanilla, and caramel drizzle.