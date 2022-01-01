Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kansas City dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Kansas City restaurants
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Kansas City

Q39 image

 

Q39

1000 W 39th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pit Master$13.00
Sliced Brisket with Classic BBQ sauce, Provolone Cheese, Onion Straws, and Toasted Bun.
Mr Burns$14.00
Cubed Burnt Ends, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Straws, Toasted Bun.
Mac & Chz App$8.00
Five Cheeses and herb bread crumbs
More about Q39
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Nelson-Atkins Dining

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chilled Mango and Coconut Soup$5.95
(Contains Dairy and Soybeans)
Spring Herb Salad$6.50
With Mixed Greens, Parsley, Dill, Chives, Grape Tomatoes, Julienned Carrots, Croutons and Peppercorn Ranch Dressing (Contains Dairy, Wheat and Soybeans)
Turkey Pesto Sandwich$10.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Vine Ripened Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Leaf Lettuce on a Farm to Market Focaccia (Contains Dairy, Wheat and Soybeans)
More about Nelson-Atkins Dining
The Farmhouse image

 

The Farmhouse

300 Delaware Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (3102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Food$58.10
More about The Farmhouse
Paul's Drive In image

 

Paul's Drive In

10424 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Paul's Drive In
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0259 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0259

8930 NW Skyview Avenue, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0259
Sheridan's Lattes and Frozen Custard image

 

Sheridan's Lattes and Frozen Custard

2450 Grand Blvd Suite 119, Kansas City

No reviews yet
More about Sheridan's Lattes and Frozen Custard
The Scoop Ice Cream image

 

The Scoop Ice Cream

411 E 135th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
More about The Scoop Ice Cream
Kansas City Northland Elks Lodge #2376 image

 

Kansas City Northland Elks Lodge #2376

7010 North Cherry Street, Gladstone

No reviews yet
More about Kansas City Northland Elks Lodge #2376
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sheridan's Frozen Custard - Barry Road

6248 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (759 reviews)
More about Sheridan's Frozen Custard - Barry Road

