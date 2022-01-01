Kansas City Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Kansas City
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
South of Summit
516 W 75th St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Elote
|$4.75
corn, lime mayonnaise, butter, cotija cheese, tajin
|Fish Taco
|$3.50
crispy mahi, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
blackend, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
Mission Taco Joint
5060 Main St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Fried Baja Fish
|$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
|Soft Taco
|$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
|Street Corn "Off the Cob"
|$4.50
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Queso
|$8.00
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
|Chips & Salsa
|$2.00
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|Popular items
|California Burrito
|$9.49
14" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, french fries, guacamole sauce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
|Carne Asada (steak) Street Taco
|$2.39
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled steak , topped with onions and cilantro
|Liberty Burrito
|$9.99
14" flour corn tortilla filled with shrimp, your choice of meat, French fries, guacamole sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Unforked Crown Center
2450 Grand Center Blvd, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Akaushi Burger
|$6.90
100% pure akaushi (ah-ka-oo-shi) beef is recognized for several unbelievable health benefits including having lower cholesterol than fish, chicken or turkey. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (564)
|Chicken Dilla
|$7.30
Grilled all natural chicken breast with jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spiced black bean puree. (824)
|Truffle Fries
|$5.00
K fries tossed with truffle salt and parsley. (328)
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
409 E 18TH ST, KANSAS CITY
|Popular items
|Hot Fried Chicken
|$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Zocalo
620 W 48th St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chicken Divorciadas
|$13.00
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Queso Fundido
|$10.00
SEAFOOD
Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
2512 Holmes St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|D -Flautas Nortenas
|$14.00
Teocali's very own creation. Two rolled, deep fried chicken flour tortillas with homemade chipotle sauce and monterey cheese, served with a side of guacamole, and pico de gallo.
|L- Tacos Fritos
|$8.00
two deep fried corn tacos with ground beef or chicken layered with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Hard Shell also available
|L- Chimichanga
|$8.50
deep fried ground beef or chicken burrito, stuffed with monterey cheese, topped with Teocali's warm salsa, sour cream and scallions.