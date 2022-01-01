Kansas City Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Kansas City

South of Summit image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

South of Summit

516 W 75th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Elote$4.75
corn, lime mayonnaise, butter, cotija cheese, tajin
Fish Taco$3.50
crispy mahi, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
Shrimp Taco$3.75
blackend, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
More about South of Summit
Mission Taco Joint image

 

Mission Taco Joint

5060 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Baja Fish$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
Soft Taco$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
Street Corn "Off the Cob"$4.50
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
More about Mission Taco Joint
Brookside Barrio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso$8.00
Fish Tacos$13.00
Chips & Salsa$2.00
More about Brookside Barrio
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway image

 

Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
California Burrito$9.49
14" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, french fries, guacamole sauce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Carne Asada (steak) Street Taco$2.39
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled steak , topped with onions and cilantro
Liberty Burrito$9.99
14" flour corn tortilla filled with shrimp, your choice of meat, French fries, guacamole sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
Unforked Crown Center image

 

Unforked Crown Center

2450 Grand Center Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Akaushi Burger$6.90
100% pure akaushi (ah-ka-oo-shi) beef is recognized for several unbelievable health benefits including having lower cholesterol than fish, chicken or turkey. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (564)
Chicken Dilla$7.30
Grilled all natural chicken breast with jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spiced black bean puree. (824)
Truffle Fries$5.00
K fries tossed with truffle salt and parsley. (328)
More about Unforked Crown Center
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

409 E 18TH ST, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.4 (2631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Fried Chicken$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Mission Taco Joint
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Divorciadas$13.00
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Queso Fundido$10.00
More about Zocalo
Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

SEAFOOD

Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

2512 Holmes St, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (2118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
D -Flautas Nortenas$14.00
Teocali's very own creation. Two rolled, deep fried chicken flour tortillas with homemade chipotle sauce and monterey cheese, served with a side of guacamole, and pico de gallo.
L- Tacos Fritos$8.00
two deep fried corn tacos with ground beef or chicken layered with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Hard Shell also available
L- Chimichanga$8.50
deep fried ground beef or chicken burrito, stuffed with monterey cheese, topped with Teocali's warm salsa, sour cream and scallions.
More about Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

