Kansas City pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Kansas City

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen

10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small House Side Salad$4.99
Lettuce Blend, signature pizza cheese, pepperoni, bacon bits, black olives and your choice of dressing.
Hot Rocks Pizza Rolls$10.99
Won-ton wrapped pizza rolls stuffed with cheese, pepperoni and Italian sausage. Served with House Red Sauce for Dipping. Handmade daily.
Italian Nachos$11.99
Freshly fried won-ton chips covered in Alfredo sauce, topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, pizza cheese, pepperoncini's, black olives and diced tomatoes.
More about Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
Providence By The Slice image

 

Providence By The Slice

415 Westport rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20" Cheese / Custom$22.00
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Sauces Will Replace Red Sauce Unless Otherwise Indicated.
CUSTOM Detroit (8x10)$10.00
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Toppings Extra. Additional Sauces Will Substitute Red Sauce Unless Indicated Otherwise. **No Half & Half For Detroits.
Motor City Detroit (12x18)$24.00
Pepperoni, Fresh Basil, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Romano
More about Providence By The Slice
The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company image

 

The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company

101 W. 9th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Slice Cowtown$6.50
Our meatlover's specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, Romano cheese. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
4or5 Slice$6.50
Any 5 toppings of your choice!
Slice Highway$6.50
Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
More about The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company
Pizza 51 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pizza 51

5060 Oak St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (879 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO 26"$28.99
Cut into squares for easier handling, feeds roughly 7-8 adults, based upon amount of toppings applied.
BYO 18"$16.99
Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 3-4 adults, based on toppings applied.
BYO 14"$12.99
Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 2-3 adults, based on toppings applied.
More about Pizza 51
Bella Napoli image

PIZZA

Bella Napoli

6229 Brookside Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Insalata di Rughetta$6.00
arugula, tomato, shaved parmesan, lemon juice
Salsiccia$12.00
house made sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Minestrone$5.00
potato, celery, carrot, vegetable broth
More about Bella Napoli
Buffalo State Pizza Co XR image

PIZZA

Buffalo State Pizza Co XR

1815 Wyandotte, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Don Pepe 14"$21.00
topped with Pepperoni, Fresh spinach, Roma Tomatoes, House Roasted Garlic and Parmesan cheese, Delightful!!!
Slice Stockyard$6.75
Topped with Oven Roasted Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Scimeca Sausages and Romano Cheese....our meat-lover version!!!
Slice Don Pepe$6.75
topped with Pepperoni, Fresh spinach, Roma Tomatoes, House Roasted Garlic and Parmesan cheese, Delightful!!!
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co XR
Restaurant banner

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Grinders

417 E 18th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.3 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
7' Philly$10.50
Our Famous sandwich starts w/ a fresh baked amoroso roll from philly, Add grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, white american or cheese- whiz.
Jax Reuben$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
Calzone$14.25
Pizza Pocket filled w/ Ricotta & Grinders 5 cheese blend. Big enough for 2!
First 2 toppings included...
Note: please allow 20 minutes to prepare this tasty specialty.
More about Grinders
Restaurant banner

 

The Combine KC

1108 E 30th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO 18"$17.51
Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 3-4 adults, based on toppings applied.
BYO 14"$13.51
Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 2-3 adults, based on toppings applied.
Slice Highway$6.99
Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
More about The Combine KC

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kansas City

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Boneless Wings

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston