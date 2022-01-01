Kansas City pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
|Small House Side Salad
|$4.99
Lettuce Blend, signature pizza cheese, pepperoni, bacon bits, black olives and your choice of dressing.
|Hot Rocks Pizza Rolls
|$10.99
Won-ton wrapped pizza rolls stuffed with cheese, pepperoni and Italian sausage. Served with House Red Sauce for Dipping. Handmade daily.
|Italian Nachos
|$11.99
Freshly fried won-ton chips covered in Alfredo sauce, topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, pizza cheese, pepperoncini's, black olives and diced tomatoes.
Providence By The Slice
415 Westport rd, Kansas City
|20" Cheese / Custom
|$22.00
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Sauces Will Replace Red Sauce Unless Otherwise Indicated.
|CUSTOM Detroit (8x10)
|$10.00
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Toppings Extra. Additional Sauces Will Substitute Red Sauce Unless Indicated Otherwise. **No Half & Half For Detroits.
|Motor City Detroit (12x18)
|$24.00
Pepperoni, Fresh Basil, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Romano
The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company
101 W. 9th St., Kansas City
|Slice Cowtown
|$6.50
Our meatlover's specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, Romano cheese. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
|4or5 Slice
|$6.50
Any 5 toppings of your choice!
|Slice Highway
|$6.50
Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pizza 51
5060 Oak St, Kansas City
|BYO 26"
|$28.99
Cut into squares for easier handling, feeds roughly 7-8 adults, based upon amount of toppings applied.
|BYO 18"
|$16.99
Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 3-4 adults, based on toppings applied.
|BYO 14"
|$12.99
Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 2-3 adults, based on toppings applied.
PIZZA
Bella Napoli
6229 Brookside Blvd, Kansas City
|Insalata di Rughetta
|$6.00
arugula, tomato, shaved parmesan, lemon juice
|Salsiccia
|$12.00
house made sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella
|Minestrone
|$5.00
potato, celery, carrot, vegetable broth
PIZZA
Buffalo State Pizza Co XR
1815 Wyandotte, Kansas City
|Don Pepe 14"
|$21.00
topped with Pepperoni, Fresh spinach, Roma Tomatoes, House Roasted Garlic and Parmesan cheese, Delightful!!!
|Slice Stockyard
|$6.75
Topped with Oven Roasted Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Scimeca Sausages and Romano Cheese....our meat-lover version!!!
|Slice Don Pepe
|$6.75
topped with Pepperoni, Fresh spinach, Roma Tomatoes, House Roasted Garlic and Parmesan cheese, Delightful!!!
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Grinders
417 E 18th St, Kansas City
|7' Philly
|$10.50
Our Famous sandwich starts w/ a fresh baked amoroso roll from philly, Add grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, white american or cheese- whiz.
|Jax Reuben
|$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
|Calzone
|$14.25
Pizza Pocket filled w/ Ricotta & Grinders 5 cheese blend. Big enough for 2!
First 2 toppings included...
Note: please allow 20 minutes to prepare this tasty specialty.
The Combine KC
1108 E 30th St, Kansas City
|BYO 18"
|$17.51
Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 3-4 adults, based on toppings applied.
|BYO 14"
|$13.51
Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 2-3 adults, based on toppings applied.
|Slice Highway
|$6.99
Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.