Calamari in Brookside
Brookside restaurants that serve calamari
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Calamari
|$11.99
two flavors on one plate. Crispy hand-sliced squid steak, half topped with homemade pesto and shaved parmesan, other half with cherry and jalapeno peppers with a red chili aioli.
Red Door Woodfired Grill - Brookside
6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|EXP Killer Calamari
|$14.50
Calamari strips, dusted in our special house recipe, grilled lemon, horseradish cocktail and Korean dipping sauce