Calamari in Brookside

Brookside restaurants
Brookside restaurants that serve calamari

Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$11.99
two flavors on one plate. Crispy hand-sliced squid steak, half topped with homemade pesto and shaved parmesan, other half with cherry and jalapeno peppers with a red chili aioli.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill - Brookside

6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
EXP Killer Calamari$14.50
Calamari strips, dusted in our special house recipe, grilled lemon, horseradish cocktail and Korean dipping sauce
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill - Brookside

