Central Business District restaurants you'll love
Central Business District's top cuisines
Must-try Central Business District restaurants
Drunken Fish
14 East 14th St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Starburst Roll
|$16.75
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, tamago + masago, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with honey-wasabi mayo + sriracha
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
Tempura-fried shrimp, asparagus, japanese mayo + masago
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$10.25
Salmon, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds
PT's Coffee
1310 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Iced Latte 16oz
|$4.15
|Latte 12oz
|$3.65
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.50
The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company
101 W. 9th St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Slice Cowtown
|$6.50
Our meatlover's specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, Romano cheese. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
|4or5 Slice
|$6.50
Any 5 toppings of your choice!
|Slice Highway
|$6.50
Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.