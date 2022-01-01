Central Business District restaurants you'll love

Central Business District restaurants
Toast

Central Business District's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Central Business District restaurants

Drunken Fish image

 

Drunken Fish

14 East 14th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Starburst Roll$16.75
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, tamago + masago, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with honey-wasabi mayo + sriracha
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Tempura-fried shrimp, asparagus, japanese mayo + masago
Spicy Salmon Roll$10.25
Salmon, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds
More about Drunken Fish
PT's Coffee image

 

PT's Coffee

1310 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Latte 16oz$4.15
Latte 12oz$3.65
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
More about PT's Coffee
The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company image

 

The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company

101 W. 9th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Slice Cowtown$6.50
Our meatlover's specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, Romano cheese. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
4or5 Slice$6.50
Any 5 toppings of your choice!
Slice Highway$6.50
Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
More about The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company
