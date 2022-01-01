Country Club Plaza restaurants you'll love
Country Club Plaza's top cuisines
Must-try Country Club Plaza restaurants
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Prime Sushi Kansas City
4980 main st, kansas city
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$5.95
Steamed Japanese soy bean
|California Roll
|$7.50
crabmix, avocado, cucumber
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.50
spicy tuna & cucumber
More about The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot
450 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chocolate for 4
|$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
|Chocolate Fondue Wafers
|$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
|Flaming Turtle SM
|$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
More about Mission Taco Joint
Mission Taco Joint
5060 Main St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Fried Baja Fish
|$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
|Soft Taco
|$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
|Street Corn "Off the Cob"
|$4.50
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
More about The Mixx
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx
4855 Main St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Country Club
|$13.00
Turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with honey dijon aioli served on a baguette.
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
(GF, Veg) DF without the Curry Aioli
|Full Rocket Salad
|$13.00
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, roasted corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
More about Eggtc.
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Classic Breakfast - Your Choice of Protien
|$9.49
Served with two eggs* your way with toast and your choice of seasoned potatoes, fruit or hash browns.
|French Toast
|$7.99
Three sourdough, wheat bread or four raisin bread slices.
|Create Your Own Skillet
|$6.99
Skillets are served with one
egg your way and created with hash browns or
seasoned potatoes. Each additional ingredient. 1.29
More about Third Street Social KC
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chop Salad
|$10.95
applewood bacon, hearts of palm, artichoke, peppadew, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, romano, herb vinaigrette
|Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings
|$11.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
|Grilled Salmon "Caesar"
|$17.95
romaine, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess