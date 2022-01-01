Country Club Plaza American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Country Club Plaza
More about The Mixx
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx
4855 Main St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Country Club
|$13.00
Turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with honey dijon aioli served on a baguette.
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
(GF, Veg) DF without the Curry Aioli
|Full Rocket Salad
|$13.00
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, roasted corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
More about Eggtc.
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Classic Breakfast - Your Choice of Protien
|$9.49
Served with two eggs* your way with toast and your choice of seasoned potatoes, fruit or hash browns.
|French Toast
|$7.99
Three sourdough, wheat bread or four raisin bread slices.
|Create Your Own Skillet
|$6.99
Skillets are served with one
egg your way and created with hash browns or
seasoned potatoes. Each additional ingredient. 1.29
More about Third Street Social KC
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chop Salad
|$10.95
applewood bacon, hearts of palm, artichoke, peppadew, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, romano, herb vinaigrette
|Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings
|$11.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
|Grilled Salmon "Caesar"
|$17.95
romaine, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess