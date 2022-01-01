Country Club Plaza breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Country Club Plaza

Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Breakfast - Your Choice of Protien$9.49
Served with two eggs* your way with toast and your choice of seasoned potatoes, fruit or hash browns.
French Toast$7.99
Three sourdough, wheat bread or four raisin bread slices.
Create Your Own Skillet$6.99
Skillets are served with one
egg your way and created with hash browns or
seasoned potatoes. Each additional ingredient. 1.29
More about Eggtc.
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chop Salad$10.95
applewood bacon, hearts of palm, artichoke, peppadew, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, romano, herb vinaigrette
Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings$11.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
Grilled Salmon "Caesar"$17.95
romaine, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess
More about Third Street Social KC
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Divorciadas$13.00
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Queso Fundido$10.00
More about Zocalo

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

