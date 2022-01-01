Country Club Plaza breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Country Club Plaza
More about Eggtc.
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Classic Breakfast - Your Choice of Protien
|$9.49
Served with two eggs* your way with toast and your choice of seasoned potatoes, fruit or hash browns.
|French Toast
|$7.99
Three sourdough, wheat bread or four raisin bread slices.
|Create Your Own Skillet
|$6.99
Skillets are served with one
egg your way and created with hash browns or
seasoned potatoes. Each additional ingredient. 1.29
More about Third Street Social KC
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chop Salad
|$10.95
applewood bacon, hearts of palm, artichoke, peppadew, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, romano, herb vinaigrette
|Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings
|$11.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
|Grilled Salmon "Caesar"
|$17.95
romaine, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess