Burritos in Country Club Plaza

Country Club Plaza restaurants
Country Club Plaza restaurants that serve burritos

Prime Sushi Kansas City image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Burrito$9.95
Crab mix, shrimp tempura, avocado, spring mix; wrapped with soy paper; served with eel sauce and spicy mayo on the side
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City
Item pic

 

Mission Taco Joint

5060 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cali Burrito$10.00
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, smashed black beans, lettuce, vegan cheese, guacamole, and chile de arbol salsa; wrapped in a wheat tortilla (VE)
Kids Burrito
More about Mission Taco Joint
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Despierto Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs*, cheddar, chorizo and onions
wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with garlic
serrano spread, mango salsa and cilantro. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
More about Eggtc.

