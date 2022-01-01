Burritos in Country Club Plaza
Country Club Plaza restaurants that serve burritos
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Prime Sushi Kansas City
4980 main st, kansas city
|Japanese Burrito
|$9.95
Crab mix, shrimp tempura, avocado, spring mix; wrapped with soy paper; served with eel sauce and spicy mayo on the side
More about Mission Taco Joint
Mission Taco Joint
5060 Main St., Kansas City
|Cali Burrito
|$10.00
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, smashed black beans, lettuce, vegan cheese, guacamole, and chile de arbol salsa; wrapped in a wheat tortilla (VE)
|Kids Burrito