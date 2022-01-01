Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Country Club Plaza

Country Club Plaza restaurants
Toast

Country Club Plaza restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Prime Sushi Kansas City image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Roll$11.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: teriyaki chicken, eel sauce
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

eggtc. South Plaza

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Curry Chicken Rolls$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Potatoes, Onions & Tomatoes, Sauteed in a Spicy Creamy Curry sauce, Wrapped in 2 Freshly Grilled Paratha Bread, Topped with Spicy Serrano Spread, & Cilantro.
Served with a Side.
More about eggtc. South Plaza

