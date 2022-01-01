Chicken rolls in Country Club Plaza
Country Club Plaza restaurants that serve chicken rolls
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
4980 main st, kansas city
|Chicken Teriyaki Roll
|$11.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: teriyaki chicken, eel sauce
More about eggtc. South Plaza
SANDWICHES
eggtc. South Plaza
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Spicy Curry Chicken Rolls
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Potatoes, Onions & Tomatoes, Sauteed in a Spicy Creamy Curry sauce, Wrapped in 2 Freshly Grilled Paratha Bread, Topped with Spicy Serrano Spread, & Cilantro.
Served with a Side.