Chicken salad in Country Club Plaza

Country Club Plaza restaurants
Toast

Country Club Plaza restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Santa Fe Chicken Salad$11.00
(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
Full Santa Fe Chicken Salad$13.00
(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
More about The Mixx
Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onions, Italian croutons and romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing. Served with grilled bread
More about Eggtc.
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Salad$16.95
black-eyed peas, giardiniera, tomatoes, cucumber, buttermilk blue cheese dressing & crumbles
More about Third Street Social KC

