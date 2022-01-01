Chicken salad in Country Club Plaza
Country Club Plaza restaurants that serve chicken salad
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx
4855 Main St., Kansas City
|Mini Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$11.00
(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
|Full Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$13.00
(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onions, Italian croutons and romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing. Served with grilled bread