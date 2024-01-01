Chili in Country Club Plaza
Country Club Plaza restaurants that serve chili
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
4980 main st, kansas city
|Sweet Thia Chili
|$1.50
More about eggtc. South Plaza
SANDWICHES
eggtc. South Plaza
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Chili Relleno Breakfast
|$12.99
A Roasted Poblano Pepper, Stuffed
w/ Gooey Cheese, Coated in a Light,
Fluffy Batter, Cooked to Perfection.
Topped w/ Our Homemade Salsa, Sour
Cream & Cilantro. Served w/ 2 Eggs, a
Flour Tortilla & a Side Choice.