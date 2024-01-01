Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Country Club Plaza

Country Club Plaza restaurants
Country Club Plaza restaurants that serve chili

Prime Sushi Kansas City image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Thia Chili$1.50
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

eggtc. South Plaza

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Relleno Breakfast$12.99
A Roasted Poblano Pepper, Stuffed
w/ Gooey Cheese, Coated in a Light,
Fluffy Batter, Cooked to Perfection.
Topped w/ Our Homemade Salsa, Sour
Cream & Cilantro. Served w/ 2 Eggs, a
Flour Tortilla & a Side Choice.
More about eggtc. South Plaza

