Cornbread in
Country Club Plaza
/
Kansas City
/
Country Club Plaza
/
Cornbread
Country Club Plaza restaurants that serve cornbread
SANDWICHES
eggtc. South Plaza
5107 Main St, Kansas City
Avg 4.2
(834 reviews)
Spicy Eggs w/ Jalapeno Cornbread
$13.99
More about eggtc. South Plaza
Third Street Social - Kansas City
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Cornbread
$4.95
More about Third Street Social - Kansas City
