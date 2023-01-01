Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Country Club Plaza

Country Club Plaza restaurants
Country Club Plaza restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Lobster Roll$18.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: baked lobster, masago, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Popcorn Lobster Roll$18.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: deep-fried lobster, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
Item pic

SANDWICHES

eggtc. South Plaza

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Lavish Lobster$17.99
Real lobster chunks, mushrooms, red onions and cheddar topped with our signature cream sauce and garnished with parsley. Omelets are served with your choice
of toast and choice of seasoned potatoes, hash
browns or fruit.
More about eggtc. South Plaza
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Mac & Chz$24.00
Lobster & Crab Quesadilla$17.00
More about Zocalo

