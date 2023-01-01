Lobsters in Country Club Plaza
Country Club Plaza restaurants that serve lobsters
Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
4980 main st, kansas city
|Baked Lobster Roll
|$18.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: baked lobster, masago, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce, spicy mayo
|Popcorn Lobster Roll
|$18.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: deep-fried lobster, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo
eggtc. South Plaza
SANDWICHES
eggtc. South Plaza
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Lavish Lobster
|$17.99
Real lobster chunks, mushrooms, red onions and cheddar topped with our signature cream sauce and garnished with parsley. Omelets are served with your choice
of toast and choice of seasoned potatoes, hash
browns or fruit.